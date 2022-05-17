Representative Williams may seek funds for organization she incorporated, Ethics Commission says

Williams, a Providence Democrat, incorporated the organization in July 2010 as the Black and Latino Caucus, and its name was changed in March of this year. She was listed as the president and director of the organization from 2011-2015, and she was listed as the registered agent until March of this year.

The commission overruled a staff attorney’s recommendation, which had called for Williams to recuse herself from General Assembly discussions and decision-making about the House resolution that she introduced, seeking funds for the Black and Latino Caucus Community Partnerships.

PROVIDENCE — The state Ethics Commission on Tuesday ruled that Representative Anastasia P. Williams is not prohibited from seeking $685,000 in public funds for an organization she incorporated that now wants to launch a Black radio station.

Advertisement

But Williams said she left the organization in 2016 and her continued identification as the registered agent was an oversight on her part.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The Ethics Commission concluded that since she is not “business associate” of the organization right now, Williams is not prohibited by the ethics code from taking part in the $685,000 request.

In a draft opinion, staff attorney Lynne Radiches had recommended Williams recuse herself from those discussions to avoid the appearance of what a “reasonable person” would consider a conflict of interest. She cited a section of the Rhode Island Constitution that calls for public officials to go beyond the requirements of the ethics code by adhering “to the highest standards of ethical conduct” and avoiding “the appearance of impropriety.”

Radiches told the commission that Williams’ proposal to direct $685,000 to an organization that she incorporated “is not a good look.”

But Williams’ attorney, former state Representative Robert E. Flaherty, argued that the Ethics Commission should not tell Williams to recuse herself when it has found no violation of the ethics code. He said Williams has a duty to those who elected her.

Advertisement

“She is an elected official – 13,300 people voted for her,” Flaherty said, and this proposal would benefit her constituents. “You are really stretching the constitution to say that this commission can override the constitutional obligations of a duly elected official to vigorously represent their district.”

Williams has no personal interest in the organization that would received the $685,000, he said. “She has no interest,” he said, “therefore she has no conflict.”

Flaherty noted that Williams asked the Ethics Commission to provide an advisory opinion. “Out of an abundance of caution, she came before you, seeking the answer, and the answer she was seeking is: Is there a conflict of interest?” he said. “She wasn’t looking for moral or ethical guidance.”

The commission vice chair, Arianne Corrente, said she was concerned that the draft of the advisory opinion had found no violation of the ethics code but would nonetheless keep Williams from advocating for the resolution at the General Assembly.

“You have introduced the resolution,” she told Williams. “Regardless of your past connection with the organization, you now have a duty to advocate for that piece of legislation with your colleagues. And I worry that we will be keeping you from doing that and that we will set a precedent that keeps other people from doing that.”

Corrente she has recused herself from Ethics Commission matters in the past because of “public scrutiny,” but looking back she wonders if she should have participated in those actions. “I have a duty to make decisions here as a member of the Ethics Commission,” she said. “Weighing those two things can be very challenging sometimes.”

Advertisement

But commission member Holli J. Susi said told Williams, “I am having a hard time unknowing the fact that you have this long history with the organization for which you are now advocating for close to three-quarters of a million dollars.”

She said she is not a lawyer or an elected official.

“I am your typical reasonable person. I am a citizen of Rhode Island doing my duty up here,” Sussi said. “I am having trouble getting beyond the fact that it appears to me that there could be sense of impropriety about Representative Williams advocating for this organization, which until the bill was submitted she was listed as the agent.”

Radiches noted the Ethics Commission has a role of educating people about avoiding the appearance of impropriety. “I’m not quite sure – if we don’t take the opportunity when it is appropriate to advise someone who came to use seeking an advisory opinion – what we will do with that pesky little phrase in the constitution that mandates people hold themselves to a higher standard,” she said.

In answering questions from commission members, Radiches said, “Representative Williams founded the very organization that is the subject of a joint resolution to which she seeks to funnel $700,000.”

Corrente objected to the use of the word “funnel.” Radiches said, “I apologize if I used a word that was offensive.”

Advertisement

The commission ended up voting 5 to 1 to remove sections of the draft opinion that said Williams “should recuse from participating in General Assembly discussions and decision-making that will directly financially support” the Black and Latino Caucus Community Partnerships.

The commission then voted 5 to 1 for the advisory opinion. The “yes” votes came from chairwoman Marisa A. Quinn, secretary Kyle P. Palumbo, Lauren E. Jones, Matthew D. Strauss, and Corrente. Sussi cast the lone “no” vote.

Afterward, Williams said she plans to participate is discussions and decisions about the resolution, and she objected to statements made during the Ethics Commission hearing.

“How in God’s heaven can I avoid the appearance of being Black?” Williams said. “It was quite clear they were going down that road by that legal counsel talking about ‘funneling’ ... until one of the commissioners corrected her to stop doing it. When you see Black, you see crime, you see thievery.”

Williams said the proposal is needed to “close the gap of communication” that the Black community has had for years. “They keep alluding to the amount of money. That’s the cost,” she said. “So it’s no different than any of other projects that a European elected official has put on the docket year after year.”

Williams told the commission that the pandemic underscored the need to have a radio station that could provide information to the Black community. She said the state already has radio stations geared toward Latino and white communities, but this proposal would provide a means of reaching Black residents throughout the state.

Advertisement

The radio station proposal has stirred controversy as Williams faces a Democratic primary challenge from Enrique Sanchez in the House District 9 race. Michael Costa, also known as “DJ Rukiz,” claimed Williams had “hijacked” his business plan for a Black radio station and submitted the resolution seeking $685,000. Williams has denied stealing Costa’s idea or doing anything unethical.





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.