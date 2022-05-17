fb-pixel Skip to main content

Stolen dog day care van found, dogs inside safe, Wrentham police say

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated May 17, 2022, 57 minutes ago

A dog daycare van reported stolen in Wrentham Tuesday afternoon has been found, police said on Twitter.

The two dogs inside the Trail Blazers University van were fine, Police Chief Bill McGrath said on Twitter at 9:04 p.m.

No further details about how the van was located were immediately available.

The van was stolen around 4:00 p.m. and seen “driving erratically” on Interstate 495 , police said on Facebook earlier Tuesday.

The van later spotted on I-495 near I-95, possibly heading toward Providence, R.I. or Taunton, McGrath said on Twitter at 6:08 p.m.

No further information was available.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

