Stolen dog day care van found, dogs inside safe, Wrentham police say

A dog daycare van reported stolen in Wrentham Tuesday afternoon has been found, police said on Twitter.
The two dogs inside the Trail Blazers University van were fine, Police Chief Bill McGrath said on Twitter at 9:04 p.m.
No further details about how the van was located were immediately available.
The van was stolen around 4:00 p.m. and seen “driving erratically” on Interstate 495 , police said on Facebook earlier Tuesday.
The van later spotted on I-495 near I-95, possibly heading toward Providence, R.I. or Taunton, McGrath said on Twitter at 6:08 p.m.
No further information was available.
From Police Chief Bill McGrath: UPDATE! BREAKING. Van and dogs located. Dogs are fine. STOLEN VAN WITH DOGS INSIDE....Posted by Wrentham Police Department on Tuesday, May 17, 2022
