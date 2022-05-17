Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden now has nine deadly force cases to review

Whalen and his partner, Officer William Hull, were awarded the Medal of Honor as part of the state’s Hanna Awards for 2019, long considered the highest honor for law enforcement in the state.

Hayden succeeded Rachael Rollins in January after she became US attorney for Massachusetts. Rollins departed without issuing judgments on any fatal encounters during her tenure in office starting with Feb. 22, 2019, when Kasim Kahrim was killed in Roxbury after allegedly wounding Boston Police Officer Mark Whalen in Roxbury.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said Tuesday he is prepared to determine whether to bring criminal charges against police officers if warranted as he reviews a total of nine deadly force incidents In Revere, Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester dating back to 2017.

Hayden, who was chair of the Sex Offender Registry Board before Gov. Baker chose him to succeed Rollins, said in an interview Tuesday a significant amount of investigative work was conducted into several of the incidents by the previous administration, but none were completed.

“I understand that some of these were very, very near completion under the prior administration,’' he said. “But it was my obligation to do a complete, thorough, independent review that I’m putting my name on, and that I’m comfortable with putting my name on.”

Hayden, who is running for a full term in the Democratic primary against City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, formerly worked as an assistant district attorney in the office he now leads. He was asked whether he will exonerate all the police officers involved in the deadly force cases.

“I don’t know yet. I don’t know. We’re not done yet,’’ he said “Whether or not there is any criminal liability, and/or a determination that there is no criminal responsibility is a decision that we will make carefully and meticulous in each and every case on a case by case basis...We are going to follow the facts to a just and right and appropriate end no matter who the potential person being charged is.”

Hayden said he will apply that same outlook to his inquiry into last Saturday’s fatal shooting of 48-year-old Richard Ortiz who allegedly stabbed a Boston police officer who responded to 22 Glendale St. to investigate reports of a domestic disturbance. A second officer fatally wounded Ortiz, officials have said.

“We are in the very early stages of that investigation,’’ he said. “Transparency and full disclosure are paramount for this office.”

The Globe on Tuesday asked Rollins through a Justice Department spokesperson why she did not complete the past deadly force investigations before she left office. Rollins spokesperson said a response is being prepared.

In addition to the death of Kahrim, the other deadly force cases Hayden inherited are:

- May 22, 2017. Kelly Pastrana exchanged gunfire with Chelsea and other police agencies responding to a domestic violence call. Pastrana retreated inside a Warren Avenue home where a fire eventually started and he shot at responding firefighters. His body was found with a gunshot wound. The investigation was started by then Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley, continued during the Rollins era and now a final determination will be made by Hayden.

- June 24, 2019. The death of 19-year-old Jaymil Ellerbee on Penhallow Street in Dorchester. Boston police said Ellerbee opened fire on officers with a .357 caliber handgun, and refused to drop his weapon despite repeatedly being urged by police to do so. One neighbor told the Globe he also shouted at the teen to drop his weapon. Police recovered a pistol after the gunfire ended.

Ellerbee’s mother, Malinda Rose Walsh, regularly pleaded with Boston defense attorney Michael Tumposky whom the family had hired to represent them for information on the circumstances surrounding her son’s death. Tumposky said he had to repeatedly tell Walsh the district attorney’s office said it was still working on its inquiry.

He said they met on the second anniversary of the shooting - but the contact has now stopped.

“Unfortunately, some months ago, she unexpectedly passed away,’' he said. “She died without really knowing what happened without getting her answers.”

- Aug. 4, 2019. Oscar Ventura-Gonzalez, 32, was fatally shot by Everett police officers who followed him into Revere. Ventura-Gonzalez was a Lynn resident.

- Sept. 28, 2019. Isaac Rasheed Smith, 37, was shot on Wyman Street in Jamaica Plain when Boston police responded to investigate a domestic violence call and were fired upon arriving at the bed-and-breakfast. One officer fired one round through a window and Smith was later found dead inside the residence where he lived and worked.

- June 26, 2021. Nathan Allen, 28, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a Winthrop police sergeant after he murdered Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper and retired Massachusetts State Trooper David Green during a racist rampage in the city of Winthrop. Both Cooper and Green were Black.

- Nov. 7, 2021. Michael A. Quarrles was fatally shot by Boston police responding to a domestic violence call on 27 Ingleside St. in Dorchester where the 37-year-old Quarrles was living with relatives. He was living at the same address on March 2, 2018, when he got into a violent confrontation with officers responding to a domestic violence call made by a relative.

- Nov. 9, 2021. Dashaun Wright died during a violent confrontation with Boston police who had been called to 29 Ferndale St. in Dorchester after Wright began threatening residents. Wright, 37, allegedly shot and wounded three police officers before he was fatally shot.

The shooting of Juston Root on Feb. 7 2020, is also being examined by Hayden’s office but it is not being considered a deadly force case for Suffolk prosecutors. Root, 41, pointed a fake gun at a Boston police outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Feb. 7, 2020 and was wounded by police who also wounded a parking valet.

Root then led police on a four-mile chase across that ended when he crashed at a Brookline shopping center where he was fatally shot by multiple police officers. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey reviewed the use of deadly force because Brookline is in his county and concluded the use of force “was objectively reasonable.”

Juston Root’s sister, Jennifer Root Bannon, told the Globe this week she’s greatly disappointed to see the investigation associated with her brother’s case languishing before the Suffolk DA’s Discharge Integrity Team.

“We do not believe that anyone could find these delays and excuses reasonable or acceptable. How did our leaders permit this to occur?,” Root Bannon said in an emailed statement. “Certainly, Juston, our family, and the public had a right to expect better. Approximately two years ago we asked local and statewide leaders for an independent investigation. What are they waiting for?”





















John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.