Three home break-ins reported in Belmont early Monday

Belmont police increased patrols after three home break-ins were reported in which multiple electronics were stolen early Monday morning, officials said.

The break-ins occurred on Adams Street, Madison Street and Watson Road, police said in a statement.

The suspect cut through the screens of open windows or doors that were unlocked and was targeting electronics and other valuable items, police said. Four laptops were stolen in the break-ins. The suspect was traveling between houses by going through backyards, according to police.