Three home break-ins reported in Belmont early Monday

Belmont police increased patrols after three home break-ins were reported in which multiple electronics were stolen early Monday morning, officials said.
The break-ins occurred on Adams Street, Madison Street and Watson Road, police said in a statement.
The suspect cut through the screens of open windows or doors that were unlocked and was targeting electronics and other valuable items, police said. Four laptops were stolen in the break-ins. The suspect was traveling between houses by going through backyards, according to police.
Police ask that residents place valuable items in a safe deposit box or hidden in areas other than a dresser or closet, watch for strangers walking around their homes, and make sure to lock windows and doors.
Date: 05/16/2022 For Publication and Immediate Release: (Belmont, MA) There has been an uptick in residential break-ins in the town of Belmont. During the early morning hours of May 16, 2022, three homes were broken into (Adams Street, Madison Street and Watson Road). The Belmont Police are distributing the following advisory bulletin to assist in avoiding break-ins. The general break-in reports are similar in that the suspect is cutting screens to gain access through an open window or an entrance way door that is unlocked. The suspect appears to be targeting electronics (4 laptops) and other valuable items. If possible please place these items in a safe deposit box or a hidden area other than a dresser or closet. The suspect also appears to be traversing through backyards to move from house to house. The Belmont Police have responded by increasing directed patrol activity in the areas where breaks have occurred and our detective division is working full time on these cases. Please see our social media websites for video of the suspect (Facebook/Twitter). We are urging residents to please call 9-1-1 IMMEDIATELY if they observe any activity which might be suspicious at your house or a neighbor's house. What to look for: 1. Someone parking in front of your house and then walking down the street or around the corner. 2. A stranger walking around your or your neighbor’s house or in &through their back yard. For investigative information only, please contact the BPD Detectives at: 617-993- 2550 for all other concerns, please call 617-993-2501 TIPS: Criminals will often watch resident entry/exit patterns and often strike while people are at work during the day or away on vacation. The Belmont Police suggest residents take the following steps to help protect your home from burglary: • Use sturdy doors Solid wooden doors or doors reinforced with steel offer much more protection than hollow core wooden doors. • Use safe locks Adding quality deadbolt locks is a great idea because they can’t be ‘popped’ the way spring-latch locks can. Ensure that sliding doors are secured with a security plate or screw in the upper track and a metal bar or piece of wood in the lower track. • Lock windows When you are not at home, always lock your first floor windows. • Security alarm systems Most systems have loud sirens. Certain systems alert the alarm company to contact the police to respond to the home. Security decals are also placed on doors and windows as a deterrent. • In a single family home or a multi-dwelling building, the outer hallway door should be locked. If a thief has access to the inner hallway, the thief now has a cover from the public’s eye and extra time to break through the front door without being noticed. • Turn on your front and rear porch lights at dusk so that the outside of the house is well lit around the entrances. • When the house is unattended, leave on a radio or sound fixture and also use timers on some inside lights to leave an impression that someone is home. • Ensure that there are no objects lying around the exterior of your home that could be used to break into your home (ladder, tools, etc) or objects that could be stolen (bike, lawnmower etc.) • Most importantly, introduce yourself to your neighbors. Consider having a neighbor or friend watch your home when you’re on vacation (cancel news paper delivery; pick up mail, put away trash barrels, etc.) If you observe any activity which might be suspicious at your house or a neighbor's, please call 9-1-1. For investigative information only, please contact the BPD Detectives at: 617-993- 2550 For all other concerns, please call 617-993-2501Posted by Belmont, MA Police Department on Monday, May 16, 2022
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.