Tires slashed on handicap vans at Black-owned Springfield business, state rep. calls it ‘hate crime’

“Who would do such a thing knowing these are handicapped vans?” Brown said in the statement. “It just doesn’t make sense.”

The company’s staff and the owner, Janice Brown, arrived at the facility in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood Monday to find slashed tires on 47 vehicles in the parking lot, according to a statement from the office of State Representative Bud L. Williams.

Someone slashed tires on nearly 50 handicap vans Monday morning at Youth on the Move, a Springfield business that provides transportation for children and families with physical challenges and special needs and is owned by a Black woman, in an incident one lawmaker said was “clearly a Hate Crime.”

Advertisement

Youth on the Move did not immediately respond to an inquiry Tuesday night.

Police are investigating, according to the statement. A Springfield police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

Youth on the Move provides vans rides to more than 100 people a day, primarily people of color, including transportation for children in wheelchairs to school, doctors’ appointments, cancer treatments, dialysis, and other medical services, according to the statement.

Williams, a Springfield Democrat who serves as House chair of the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion, said the vandalism was a hate crime and suggested it could be tied to the racist ideology reportedly cited by the 18-year-old white man who police say shot 13 people — 11 of them Black — in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday.

“With the current heightened state of social media propaganda, more and more persons of non-color buy into this so-called Replacement Theory, a white nationalist far-right conspiracy theory that claims populations are being demographically and culturally replaced with non-white people,” Williams said in the statement. “This growing mindset has given credence to white people’s justification to vandalize, conduct modern day lynching, and out right murder persons of color.”

Advertisement

At least 15 community members who needed rides Monday were unable to get them because of the vandalism, but Youth on the Move staff worked for close to 12 hours after the slashings to get their vans back on the road, and they are continuing to work to get their entire fleet operational, according to the statement.

“I know our people and our community are strong,” Williams said. “In times of tragedy, sorrow and need, we come together. Youth on the Move provides a vital service, they are a staple in our community. They are our neighbor and our friend. This incident was indeed unfortunate, but it will not defeat us.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.