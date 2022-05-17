Tornado reported in Claremont, N.H., during Monday night storm

“Preliminary severe weather reports from Monday’s storms,” forecasters wrote. “Two tornadoes were reported across the Eastern US (near Claremont NH and New Bern NC) with several storm surveys planned for today. There were also several reports of 2-3 inch diameter hail across the Chesapeake Bay region.”

The weather service’s Eastern Region tweeted Tuesday that the New Hampshire twister was one of two reported the day before. The second one was reported in North Carolina.

A tornado was reported Monday night near Claremont, N.H., according to the National Weather Service.

Stunning dashcam video footage of the New Hampshire tornado uploaded to YouTube shows the large funnel cloud spinning furiously near a travel lane. A man inside the vehicle’s heard at one point saying, “Holy [expletive]. Hold on.”

Advertisement

The footage later shows vehicles slowly passing by downed trees with their emergency lights flashing under a steady rain. More than 107,000 people had viewed the video as of Tuesday morning.

Several trees came down on Claremont Road in North Charlestown heading toward Claremont, according to the Charlestown, N.H. Police Department.

Charlestown police said Monday via Facebook that there were “MULTIPLE TREES AND WIRES DOWN” and urged residents to avoid the area and “USE EXTREME CAUTION.”

Charlestown police said in a follow-up Facebook message at 4 a.m. Tuesday that “Route 12 (Claremont Rd) and 12A (River Rd) still closed in North Charlestown toward Claremont, there is still lots of work to be done to restore all the poles and wires damaged in last nights storm and also working to remove the debris! Crews are on scene and been working diligently to repair.”

Police confirmed at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday that Route 12 North in Charlestown “has been reopened. Just use caution in case there is any debris left over.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.