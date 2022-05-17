Two manholes catch fire in Back Bay, cause unknown

Two manholes caught fire in Back Bay Tuesday, dislodging one cover and breaking the other into two pieces, according to the fire department.
The Boston Fire Department arrived around 12:45 p.m. to extinguish the blazes, which occurred near 755 and 800 Boylston St. No injuries were reported, but police closed off Boylston Street at Fairfield Street, according to a tweet from the fire department.
Eversource Energy crews are expected to remain on the scene overnight to make repairs, according to Eversource spokesman Christopher McKinnon.
Firefighters checked the surrounding buildings for signs of smoke but did not find any, said firefighter Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.
Eversource Energy has not determined a cause for the fires, but is investigating the incident, the company said in a statement. There were no customer outages during the preliminary repairs Tuesday afternoon, the company said.
“We will remain on scene making necessary repairs to underground equipment throughout the night, and we do not anticipate any customer outages during that work,” the statement said. “The area is safe, and we continue investigating an exact cause.”
