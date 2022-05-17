Two manholes catch fire in Back Bay, cause unknown

Two manholes caught fire in Back Bay Tuesday, dislodging one cover and breaking the other into two pieces, according to the fire department.

The Boston Fire Department arrived around 12:45 p.m. to extinguish the blazes, which occurred near 755 and 800 Boylston St. No injuries were reported, but police closed off Boylston Street at Fairfield Street, according to a tweet from the fire department.

Eversource Energy crews are expected to remain on the scene overnight to make repairs, according to Eversource spokesman Christopher McKinnon.