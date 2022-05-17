Two men seriously hurt after being electrocuted in Burlington working on road paving crew

“First responders determined that the two men had been electrocuted, and emergency procedures were immediately implemented to ensure safety for other workers in the area as well as motorists and responding police and fire units,” according to the statement.

Burlington police and fire responded to the area of 8 Carey Ave. at 8:12 a.m. for a report of injured road workers and found two injured men, said Burlington Fire Chief Michael Patterson and Burlington Police Chief Thomas P. Browne in a statement .

Two men working on a driveway paving crew were seriously injured in Burlington Tuesday after they came into contact with electrical wires and were electrocuted, officials said.

Advertisement

The workers, whose identities were not released, were treated at the scene and taken by Burlington fire ambulances to area hospitals with serious injuries, according to the statement.

The first victim, a 20-year-old man, was electrocuted while operating a skid-steer loader, according to the statement. The second worker was electrocuted when he tried to help the other worker, officials said.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

The second worker was a 35-year-old man, said Tom Zuppa, a department spokesman, in a brief telephone interview.

An initial investigation found that the two workers “were injured while working on a driveway paving crew for a private contractor when a dump truck bucket made contact with live electrical wires,” according to the statement. Zuppa declined to share the name of the private contractor.

As of 10:22 a.m., the scene was still active, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Eversource, and State Police also responded to the scene, Zuppa said.

The incident is still under investigation, officials said.

Carey Avenue, a residential side street, is closed between Meadowvale Road and Marion Road, according to the statement. Officials advised residents that an emergency crew will be in the neighborhood for most of the day.

Advertisement

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.