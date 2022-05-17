Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott to seek fourth term

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott announced Tuesday that he’s running for reelection.

Scott said he is seeking a fourth, two-year term in November because there's much more work to do. The governor said in a campaign email that he has worked to bring people together at a time when the country seems more polarized than ever.

“We’ve proven that when we put politics aside and pull together, we can successfully navigate a once-in-a-century pandemic better than most every other state across the country,” Scott said.