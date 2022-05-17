fb-pixel Skip to main content

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott to seek fourth term

By The Associated PressUpdated May 17, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Vermont Governor Phil Scott delivered his State of the State address remotely from the Pavilion office building on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Montpelier, Vermont.Glenn Russell/Associated Press

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott announced Tuesday that he’s running for reelection.

Scott said he is seeking a fourth, two-year term in November because there's much more work to do. The governor said in a campaign email that he has worked to bring people together at a time when the country seems more polarized than ever.

“We’ve proven that when we put politics aside and pull together, we can successfully navigate a once-in-a-century pandemic better than most every other state across the country,” Scott said.

He said his priority will be on doing his job as governor and not campaigning.

“I’ve never run a negative campaign and never will, because Vermonters, and all Americans, deserve a better and more civil political space – if for no other reason than to be better role models for our children, because they’re watching us,” he said.

No candidates have filed paperwork with the state yet, but activist Brenda Siegel, a Democrat, has announced she is running for the seat.

