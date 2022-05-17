fb-pixel Skip to main content

Charts: COVID-19 has killed 1 million people in the US. See how the virus has affected each state.

By Annie Bennett and Daigo Fujiwara Globe Correspondent and Globe Staff,Updated May 17, 2022, 28 minutes ago

One million people in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the novel virus spread across the world in 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University.

For the past two-plus years, Americans people have been living on the balls of their feet, ready to grab a mask at a moment’s notice, register for a vaccine dose, or stand in line for testing. And they were the lucky ones. The relentless daily death counts underscore the suffering borne by loved ones of the one million who died, many of whom were denied the chance to say goodbye.

One million deaths in just over two years is hard to comprehend, but it’s as if nearly the entire population of Rhode Island was wiped out in just two years from one horrible disease.

Advertisement

And, as the recent numbers show, it’s not over yet. Explore the charts below to see the deadly toll COVID-19 has taken on the country since the virus first emerged.

Nationwide data

Massachusetts data

Annie Bennett can be reached at annie.bennett@globe.com. Daigo Fujiwara can be reached at daigo.fujiwara@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @DaigoFuji.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video