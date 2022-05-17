Democrats propose $28 million for FDA to bolster baby formula supply

House Democrats propose providing $28 million in emergency funding for the Food and Drug Administration to address the shortage of infant formula in the US and provide tighter oversight of the industry.

The legislation, introduced Tuesday, is on the fast track to get a vote in the House Thursday, a person familiar said. Democrats are also planning to vote on another bill that would grant emergency authority to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) to relax some regulations on purchases using program benefits.

The nationwide shortage, triggered in part by the shutdown of an Abbott Laboratories plant in February, has prompted a scramble by the Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers to increase supplies as Republicans have seized on the issue.