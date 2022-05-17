fb-pixel Skip to main content

Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban

By ED WHITE The Associated Press,Updated May 17, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Abortion-rights advocates, right, tried to block anti-abortion signage during a rally at the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on May 2, 2022, in support of abortion rights after a draft of the Supreme Court opinion was leaked in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.Matthew Dae Smith/Associated Press

A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.

The law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the books since 1931, but it has had no practical effect since the US Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973.

The Supreme Court, however, could overturn that decision by summer, leaving abortion issues for each state to decide.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

“After 50 years of legal abortion in Michigan, there can be no doubt but that the right of personal autonomy and bodily integrity enjoyed by our citizens includes the right of a woman, in consultation with her physician, to terminate a pregnancy,” the judge said.

“From a constitutional standpoint, the right to obtain a safe medical treatment is indistinguishable from the right of a patient to refuse treatment,” Gleicher said.

