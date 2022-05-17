Missouri man accused of holding, torturing woman for 2 days

A man who was recently released from prison has been charged with kidnapping and other felonies after authorities said he threatened to kill and severely beat a woman he met on a dating site, keeping her imprisoned for two days at his father’s home in northwestern Missouri.

Clinton County sheriff’s deputies arrested James Larson Jr., 39, on Saturday following a five-hour standoff at the home in Lathrop, television station WDAF reported. Deputies said they found Larson hiding inside a false wall in the home.

Authorities said the standoff began when a Kansas City woman escaped from the home and called 911 from a neighboring home. Officials said the woman had been severely beaten and deprived of food, and was hospitalized in critical condition with a brain bleed. No update on her condition was released Tuesday.