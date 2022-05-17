New York donors give $1M to 3 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors

The three known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are receiving a $1 million donation from a New York philanthropic organization.
Business for Good co-founders Ed and Lisa Mitzen say 108-year-old Viola Ford Fletcher, 107-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle, and 101-year-old Hughes Van Ellis will share the donation.
Ed Mitzen, a businessman and philanthropist, told reporters in Tulsa that he was prompted to make the donation after reading news reports about the massacre.
Business for Good did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Tuesday.
Fletcher, Randle, and Ellis previously received $100,000 each from ‘The Justice for Greenwood Foundation,’ a Tulsa-based non-profit.
The three survivors and the descendants of victims are currently suing the City of Tulsa and other entities for reparations for the destruction and lost wealth as a result of the massacre in which a white mob attacked and killed hundreds of Black residents. The mob destroyed what had been the nation’s most prosperous Black business district in the northeastern Oklahoma city.
A Tulsa judge earlier this month rejected a request to dismiss the lawsuit.