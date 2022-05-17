fb-pixel Skip to main content

New York donors give $1M to 3 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors

By The Associated PressUpdated May 17, 2022, 1 hour ago
Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, from left, Hughes Van Ellis Sr., Lessie Benningfield Randle, and Viola Fletcher, waved and high-fived supporters from a horse-drawn carriage before a march in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 28, 2021. It was announced that the three known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre would receive a $1 million donation from a New York philanthropic organization and share it among themselves.Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The three known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are receiving a $1 million donation from a New York philanthropic organization.

Business for Good co-founders Ed and Lisa Mitzen say 108-year-old Viola Ford Fletcher, 107-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle, and 101-year-old Hughes Van Ellis will share the donation.

Ed Mitzen, a businessman and philanthropist, told reporters in Tulsa that he was prompted to make the donation after reading news reports about the massacre.

Business for Good did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Tuesday.

Fletcher, Randle, and Ellis previously received $100,000 each from ‘The Justice for Greenwood Foundation,’ a Tulsa-based non-profit.

The three survivors and the descendants of victims are currently suing the City of Tulsa and other entities for reparations for the destruction and lost wealth as a result of the massacre in which a white mob attacked and killed hundreds of Black residents. The mob destroyed what had been the nation’s most prosperous Black business district in the northeastern Oklahoma city.

A Tulsa judge earlier this month rejected a request to dismiss the lawsuit.

