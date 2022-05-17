Suspect charged in deadly California church shooting

“We typically think of the person who hides in the bushes,” Spitzer said. “This case is about the person concealing themselves in plain view.”

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer also announced that David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas, faces enhancements for “lying in wait” and use of a firearm, as well as four counts of possessing destructive devices with intent to kill or harm.

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The man accused of opening fire on a Taiwanese church congregation in California was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder for what a prosecutor called an effort to “execute” as many people as possible.

Authorities have said Chou — a US citizen who authorities say grew up in Taiwan — was motivated by hatred of Taiwanese people. A federal hate crimes investigation is also ongoing.

If convicted as charged and the jury finds the enhancements to be true, Chou would face a sentence of either life in prison without possibility of parole or the death penalty, Spitzer said.

“While there’s very strong evidence right now that this was motivated by hate, we want to make sure we have put together all the evidence that confirms that theory in the case,” Spitzer said, when asked whether he would be filing charge of a hate crime.

Chou is accused of opening fire during a Sunday luncheon for members of Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, which worships at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the community of Laguna Woods.

Chou drove to Orange County on Saturday and the next day attended the luncheon. Though he knew no one there, he spent about an hour mingling with about 40 attendees and then executed his plot, authorities said at a news conference.

He chained the doors and put super glue in the keyholes, authorities said. He had two 9 mm handguns — legally purchased years ago in Las Vegas — and three bags containing four Molotov cocktail-type incendiary devices and extra ammunition. He opened fire and in the ensuing chaos Dr. John Cheng, 52, tackled him, allowing other parishioners to subdue him and tie him up with extension cords, authorities said.

Cheng died and five people were wounded, including an 86-year-old woman as well as four men, ages 66, 75, 82, and 92, the sheriff’s department said. Authorities on Monday said two of the wounded were in good condition, two were in stable condition, and the status of the fifth patient was undetermined.

At a news conference on Monday, Sheriff Don Barnes called Cheng’s heroism “a meeting of good versus evil” that probably saved the lives “of upwards of dozens of people.”

Investigators are trying to determine if the church in Laguna Woods, a scenic coastal area whose population mainly consists of retirees and is near a large gated community, was a random target, Spitzer said.

Barnes said Chou’s hatred toward Taiwan was documented in handwritten notes that authorities found. Chou’s family apparently was among many forcibly removed from mainland China to Taiwan sometime after 1948, Spitzer said.

Chou had ties to an organization opposed to Taiwan’s independence from China, according to Taiwanese media.

Tensions between China and Taiwan are at the highest in decades, with Beijing stepping up its military harassment by flying fighter jets toward the self-governing island. China has not ruled out force to reunify with Taiwan, which split from the mainland during a civil war in 1949.

The Presbyterian Church is the most prominent of the Christian denominations in Taiwan and was closely identified with the pro-democracy movement during the martial law era and later with the Taiwan independence cause.

The shooting came a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people in Buffalo in a racist rampage where the white gunman allegedly targeted a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. And the FBI in Dallas said it has opened a federal hate crime investigation into the shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in that city’s Koreatown.

The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas Tuesday in the shooting told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Jeremy Theron Smith, 37, faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. Smith, who is Black, is jailed, and no bond has been set.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News, Smith’s girlfriend told authorities that whenever Smith is around an Asian American, “he begins having delusions that the Asian mob is after him or attempting to harm him.”

The newspaper reports that she told detectives he had been having delusions about Asian Americans ever since being involved in a car crash about two years ago with a man of Asian descent.

