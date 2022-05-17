Another mass shooting, and a need to take hard look at ourselves

The number of hate crimes in the United States, as exemplified by the mass shooting Saturday in Buffalo, is exploding. What’s going on? The once-smoldering embers of racial bias are being fanned into an inferno by multiple sources. Hate is being broadcast by far-right social media outlets and radical cable news hosts to further their own ideological and financial agenda. The “great replacement theory,” which promulgates the lie that people of color and immigrants are being used as a political tool to take economic, cultural, and political power away from white people, has even gone mainstream in the Republican Party. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican in Congress, has used the argument both in campaign advertising and on social media. The 18-year-old charged in the Buffalo shooting, reportedly in a rambling screed posted online, promoted replacement theory ( “Grief, anger sweep Buffalo after massacre,” Page A1, May 16).

Many in our country hope and pray for a day when we can move to a post-racial society, where one’s skin color no longer matters. Sadly, and disturbingly, not only are we far from that ideal but we seem to be moving even further away from realizing that dream. There are provocateurs who profit from espousing lies like the replacement theory, and vulnerable young receptive minds to absorb that message. As such, the seeds of racial bias, intolerance, and hate will continue to find fertile ground to sprout and grow.

Ken Derow

Swarthmore, Pa.





We recoil at horrors of war abroad while violence rages here

There is moral outrage at the images that parade across the screen. At the senseless deaths. We are horrified by the level of humankind’s grotesque inhumanity to humankind. By the depraved indifference to the value of a life.

The war in Ukraine has united us in rage against the cruelty.

And yet, in Buffalo — but it may as well have been in your town or mine — it is business as usual: the absurdity of this nation’s obsession with weapons of mass destruction creating another pool of blood, the Second Amendment providing cover for another semiautomatic descent into hell.

We recoil at horror in Ukraine but choose to live with it here. Death has no borders. Cruelty knows no geographical constraints.

We pretend there is a difference between one hate and another, between one war and another. Between one person who, in a catastrophic instant ceases to exist, and another.

Tell that to the 10 people killed in Buffalo.

Or the next 10 somewhere else, or the next.

Robert S. Nussbaum

Great Barrington





Politicians more concerned about the unborn than about people killed by deadly weapons

So many people on the right are so concerned with stopping abortions. They care about fetuses, but as soon as the umbilical cord is cut, they are gone. I wish their concern would reach out to people who are being butchered with assault rifles, such as the one that reportedly was used in the latest mass shooting, in Buffalo, which left 10 people dead. These assault rifles should not be sold except to the military or law enforcement. Why does an 18-year-old need this type of weapon?

I have a message for the politicians: Stay out of our uteruses, and get more involved with regulating these weapons that are used to murder innocent people. We don’t need to hear about your thoughts and prayers. We need action and outrage for what happened in Buffalo on Saturday.

Dani Acconcia

Medfield





Easier to get a gun than an abortion

I wrote this letter before the mass shooting in Buffalo on Saturday:

Hey, Republicans, why are you so laser focused on controlling when a women decides to give birth, when you turn a blind eye to the fact that 98 percent of mass gun shootings are committed by men? You seem intent on making it easier to get a gun than to get an abortion.

Men commit about 90 percent of murders worldwide (including but not limited to the use of firearms), according to a 2019 United Nations report. America’s gun homicide rate is 25 times higher than other high-income countries, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. Why no Republican outrage over this?

Are we to revert to medieval times?

Women who choose to terminate a pregnancy will continue to seek abortions. Making it illegal will only make it more difficult, expensive, and dangerous for women.

How hypocritical and misogynistic.

M. Elliot McDonough

Harwich