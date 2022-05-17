Absence of Marcus Smart, Al Horford has Celtics off to tricky start in Eastern Conference finals

Losing Smart and Horford against the rested, top-seeded Heat made Game 1 feel like climbing Kilimanjaro for a Celtic team that just survived seven smash-mouth playoff games against the defending champs. The shorthanded Celtics were forced to go back to work only two days after gutting the Bucks on Causeway Street.

MIAMI — Opening night of the Eastern Conference finals did not get off to a great start for the Celtics Tuesday at FTX Arena.

Looking on the positive side, WBZ’s Dan Roche noted, “Doug Flutie had the Miracle in Miami in 1984. Maybe we’ll get another miracle in Miami tonight.”

Gotta love the Full Rochie at a time like this.

Ime Udoka went with Derrick White in place of Smart, and Grant Williams in place of Horford in his starting lineup.

“This is the world we’ve been living in for a long time,” said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. “Expect the unexpected. The last three years we’ve all had to manage all the unpredictability.”

Spo knows. His Heat beat the Celtics in the conference finalsin the bubble in September 2020.

Here we are two years later and the scourge of COVID-19 still rears its ugly head.

The Celtics showed no evidence of fatigue, nor discouragement after the opening tap. Grant “Steph Curry” Williams hit a three to start the game for Boston, Miami missed its first seven shots, and undermanned Boston ran out to a 7-0 start. The Celtics led, 12-4, before the Heat started to get warm.

The Celtics had prepared to be without Smart, who hurt his foot Sunday in Game 7. But less than three hours before the start of the series, it was learned that Horford had gone into the NBA’s health and safety protocols and would be unavailable for Game 1.

“Just found out about it two hours ago,’’ Udoka said at his 7 p.m. press conference.

When Boston’s rookie coach was asked if Horford tested positive, Udoka answered, “We don’t comment on status. He’s doing fine.”

Horford missed games while in the health and safety protocols in October and December. In April, the 35-year-old veteran told the Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach that he’s been vaccinated.

Horford attended the Celtics’ morning shootaround with all of his teammates. When Udoka was asked about “close contacts” on the roster, the coach answered, “Unsure about that.”

Udoka was similarly unsure about Horford’s status for Game 2. The Celtics may already know. Or they may not. At times it seems like no one knows anything about league protocols when it comes to player availability. Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy made what seemed like an impossibly speedy recovery during the seven-game series against Carolina, missing only one game before showing up on a private jet to play Game 5 in Raleigh. If Horford tested positive Tuesday, which certainly sounds possible, he is highly unlikely to play Game 2 Thursday. He needs two negative tests before he’s cleared to play.

Before Tuesday’s news, the Celtics were favored to win the series against the Heat, but that was with a healthy Horford for all seven games.

Miami had four days of rest coming into the series opener, while the Celtics were playing their third game in five nights.

Boston won Game 2 of the Bucks series without Smart and played without starting center Robert Williams (knee) for most of the playoffs thus far. Horford was Boston’s best player in a critical Game 4 win in Milwaukee.

The Celtics played without Larry Bird in two playoff games in the 1980s. Bird came down with the flu before Game 2 against the Bucks in 1983, and two years later missed a playoff game in Cleveland with bursitis. Boston lost both games.

Winning on the road without Horford and Smart seems like winning without Larry in the 1980s.

But in the words of Kevin Garnett, “Anything’s possible.”

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist.