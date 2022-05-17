Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi leaves game vs. Red Sox with leg injury

Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was carted off the field at Fenway Park on Monday after suffering a left leg injury on the final play of the fifth inning.
With two outs and none on, the Astros righthander induced a grounder to first. As he sprinted off the mound to cover first, he collapsed face-first on the turf and writhed in pain as Astros trainers sprinted to him. A stretcher and cart were summoned.
The Astros described the injury only as “lower left leg discomfort,” with further updates expected. Odorizzi allowed two runs on three hits over five innings before suffering the injury.
