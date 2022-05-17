Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi leaves game vs. Red Sox with leg injury

Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was carted off the field at Fenway Park on Monday after suffering a left leg injury on the final play of the fifth inning.

With two outs and none on, the Astros righthander induced a grounder to first. As he sprinted off the mound to cover first, he collapsed face-first on the turf and writhed in pain as Astros trainers sprinted to him. A stretcher and cart were summoned.