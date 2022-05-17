Astros trot off with win over Sox by blasting five homers off Nate Eovaldi

But Tuesday night, Eovaldi’s eighth start of the season came with a shock to the Red Sox and the 27,328 bewildered onlookers at Fenway Park. Eovaldi had a night that mixed history and infamy in alarming fashion in a 13-4 Red Sox loss to the Astros.

For most of his Red Sox tenure, Nate Eovaldi has offered a source of confidence and stability, emerging as a postseason anchor in 2018 and an ace in 2021. Even with a mildly concerning vulnerability to homers in 2022, he’d still forged a 3.15 ERA for the Red Sox through seven starts.

After a lightning five-pitch, five-strike first inning, Eovaldi dropped a very different five-spot in the second.

The Red Sox righthander faced 11 Astros batters and gave up homers to five, with Eovaldi tying a major league record for most homers allowed by a pitcher in a single inning.

The Red Sox led, 1-0, on Rafael Devers’s first-inning home run, but Astros cleanup hitter Yordan Alvarez initiated the bludgeoning in the second, leading off with a homer just over the Wall against a 98-mile-per-hour fastball. Two batters later, Kyle Tucker turned on a 96-m.p.h. fastball and sent a rocket into the right field bleachers behind the visiting bullpen for a 3-1 lead.

Astros rookie shortstop and Providence native Jeremy Peña, making his first appearance at Fenway, then brought a childhood dream to life by clearing the Green Monster for a solo homer, his seventh of the season.

The three homers allowed in a single inning matched the most by any pitcher in baseball this year. Eovaldi soon took sole possession of that undesirable distinction.

After a one-out single and double, Michael Brantley hammered a three-run homer into the Red Sox bullpen. After Alvarez hit a two-out single, Yuli Gurriel became the third Houston batter of the inning to clear the Wall. The two-run blast gave the Astros a 9-1 lead and ended Eovaldi’s disastrous outing, with Sox manager Alex Cora summoning Tyler Danish from the bullpen.

The Astros became the eighth team to go deep five times in one inning, a feat that had most recently been achieved by the 2020 Yankees. Eovaldi joined Toronto’s Chase Anderson (vs. Yankees, 2020) and Milwaukee’s Michael Blazek (vs. Nationals, 2017) as the only pitchers to give up five homers in a single inning.

In a vacuum, the Astros’ eruption would have been disconcerting, but it seemed little short of jarring to the Red Sox given that the night amplified what had already become a problem for Eovaldi.

In 2021, Eovaldi emerged as an All-Star and Cy Young contender based on his relentless strike-throwing and ability to elicit bad contact while keeping the ball in the yard. Over 32 starts, he yielded just 15 homers in 182⅓ innings.

In just 41⅔ innings and eight starts, Eovaldi has permitted 14 homers. A pitcher renowned for keeping hitters off balance with his five-pitch arsenal has given up four homers on fastballs, four on cutters, three on sliders, two on curveballs, and one on a split. That distribution of blasts across his pitch mix suggests that Eovaldi’s issues run aren’t confined to a straightforward fix such as one tipped pitch. Opponents have been taking swings against his entire array in a way that never occurred last year.

While Tuesday’s 1⅔-inning, nine-run yield represented a drastic departure from Eovaldi’s prior seven starts — in which he hadn’t allowed more than three runs in any single outing — it confronted the Sox with hard-to-answer questions about their staff anchor.

In defeat, the Red Sox offense continued to show look like a group on the upswing. Devers crushed a 435-foot solo homer in the first as part of a 3-for-4 game. He now has seven homers and is hitting .333 with a .926 OPS.

J.D. Martinez (3 for 5) drilled a two-run shot in the third to extend his hitting streak to 18 games and his on-base streak to 34 games — both career highs. He’s hitting .333 with a .958 OPS.

Both Alex Verdugo and Trevor Story delivered a pair of hits as part of a 13-hit Red Sox attack. Yet that offense seemed like little more than using a squirt gun to try to repel a tidal wave. The Astros added a Tucker grand slam in the fourth inning against Danish. Their sixth homer of the game left Houston with a major league-leading 55 longballs and an MLB-high 15 multi-homer games — contests in which the Astros are 15-0.

