Celtics rule out Marcus Smart and Al Horford for Game 1 at Miami

MIAMI — Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat Tuesday night because of a foot sprain, and forward Al Horford is sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols, the team announced.
Smart fell during the first half of the Game 7 win over the Bucks in the conference semifinals Sunday. Coach Ime Udoka said Smart played through adrenaline but that the injury tightened up after the game.
“Marcus is still pretty sore,” Udoka said Tuesday morning, before Smart was ruled out. “He tested it out a little bit here and we hope he’s better, but there’s still some soreness there, some swelling still.”
Horford, meanwhile, will be sidelined because of COVID protocols for the third time this season. He missed the season opener against the Knicks and then missed five games in late December after he reentered protocol. Horford told the Globe in April that he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
With Horford and Smart out, Derrick White, Grant Williams, and Robert Williams likely will join Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the starting lineup. Robert Williams has been cleared to return after missing four games because of a bone bruise on his knee.
