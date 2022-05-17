Celtics rule out Marcus Smart and Al Horford for Game 1 at Miami

MIAMI — Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat Tuesday night because of a foot sprain, and forward Al Horford is sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols, the team announced.

Smart fell during the first half of the Game 7 win over the Bucks in the conference semifinals Sunday. Coach Ime Udoka said Smart played through adrenaline but that the injury tightened up after the game.

“Marcus is still pretty sore,” Udoka said Tuesday morning, before Smart was ruled out. “He tested it out a little bit here and we hope he’s better, but there’s still some soreness there, some swelling still.”