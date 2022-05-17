Celtics allow 22-2 run at start of third quarter, lose Game 1 to Heat

The Celtics were without guard Marcus Smart, who missed the game because of a sprained foot, and forward Al Horford, who entered COVID-19 protocols. The status of both players for Thursday night’s Game 2 is unclear.

And after a strong first half in Game 1 on Tuesday, the Celtics were pummeled from all angles by Miami, which used a dominant third quarter to roll to a 118-107 win on Tuesday night.

MIAMI — The Celtics insisted that they would be rested and ready for the start of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat after a long, grueling, physical series against the Bucks. But the Heat were able to just sit back and watch it transpire.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum had 29 points to lead the Celtics, but just 8 came in the second half. He also had seven turnovers, including six in the dismal third quarter. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 41 points and nine rebounds.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics led at halftime, 62-54, but the Heat started the third quarter with a 22-2 run, and things hardly got better for Boston after that. The Celtics did not get their first field goal until Robert Williams scored inside with 4:53 left, and after that they managed just one more in the quarter, finishing an abysmal 2 for 15 with eight turnovers.

The Heat took a 96-76 lead on three Tyler Herro free throws with 10:45 left, and the Celtics’ night appeared over. But they pushed back quickly after entering the free throw penalty and did well to force the issue and earn a string of trips to the line to quickly cut the deficit in half.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown then hit a pair of big 3-pointers, but each one was answered by the Heat, who pushed back the small rally before it became a significant concern..

Advertisement

Some observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics shot 59.1 percent from the field in the first half, took the crowd out of it, and generally appeared in control. But it felt like their 8-point halftime lead should have been bigger. Then the third quarter started, the Celtics’ energy was uncharacteristically low, and Butler and the Heat seized control.

Miami’s 22-2 run didn’t really include a stretch of scorching shooting. Instead, the Heat got into the free throw penalty, forced one turnover after another, and wore down the Celtics.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka extended his bench a bit with Horford and Smart out, but he also leaned on Tatum quite a bit. Tatum played all but 73 seconds through the first three quarters, and the Heat took a 93-76 lead to the fourth.

▪ Brown seemed to be in a fog at both ends for long stretches of the game. He had stretches like this during the regular season that seemed to come out of nowhere, and he bounced back. But he just wasn’t engaged in this game.

▪ With Horford sidelined, the return of Williams became even more essential. The Celtics were relieved that his recent setback was because of a bone bruise on his knee rather than complications from his recent meniscus surgery, but there still may have been some concerns about rust after a four-game layoff. Williams quickly allayed them during the first quarter. He soared in for a putback on a Brown miss, swatted a Gabe Vincent attempt, poked away another offensive rebound from the Heat, and scored.

Advertisement

It was more of the same during his second-quarter stint, when he flushed home a pair of lobs from Tatum and gobbled up a Victor Oladipo layup attempt with both hands. Maybe Williams’s absence from the final four games of the Bucks series was a blessing in disguise, because he avoided the pounding during that physical matchup. The Heat made a nice adjustment in the third quarter, though, when they sent a guard into the paint to swarm him after catching a lob inside. This resulted in a pair of turnovers.

▪ Second-year wing Aaron Nesmith received his first meaningful minutes of this postseason when he checked in during the second quarter. And he deserves credit for being ready.

He had one tremendous play when the Heat rushed upcourt on a three-on-one break — a play most players would simply cede — as he soared and swatted Caleb Martin at the rim. Moments later, Nesmith pulled down an offensive rebound that ended with a Robert Williams dunk, and then he deflected a pass that led to a fast-break basket. Nesmith added another incredible block in the third quarter, but also missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

▪ In the first half Tatum was, well, Tatum. He looked poised and confident and certainly did not appear worn down after that draining Bucks series. And like most of the Celtics, he did most of his damage in the paint, clearly happy to no longer be dealing with the length and physicality of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Tatum’s finest moment came in the second quarter, when he made a pair of circus shots in the paint before side-stepping into a 3-pointer.

Advertisement

But he regressed in the third quarter, when he once again spent more time complaining to officials than making big plays. He was held without a field goal in the quarter and he entered the fourth with seven turnovers.

▪ It was a rough first half for former Celtics guard Max Strus, who has been excellent during these playoffs. Derrick White hounded him on a pair of early possessions, swatting one and forcing a turnover on the other. The Heat did not seem prepared for the Celtics’ physicality in general, but they recovered in time.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.