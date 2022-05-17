Live updates: On paper, this Celtics-Heat matchup is about as even as it gets

The Celtics have a slight edge in points per game in the 2022 playoffs at 108.5, which is seventh among the 16 playoff teams. The Heat are right behind at 107.1 and rank ninth.

Both teams have played 11 playoff games and both are 8-3 in their two series.

The Celtics and Heat begin the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night (8:30 p.m., ESPN), and the team statistics on this matchup are pretty even.

Field goal shooting percentage favors the Heat (46.4 percent to 45.4 percent) but Boston has a decided edge in three-point shooting percentage – 37.0 to 32.1. The Celtics are sixth among playoff teams in that category, while the Heat are 13th.

The Heat’s biggest edge is in steals – Miami ranks second in the playoffs at 8.4 per game.

On the individual level, the clear stars of each team have very similar stat profiles in the playoffs: Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.3 points, 6.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. Heat forward Jimmy Butler is averaging 28.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals.

A closer look at the tale of the tape:

Celtics-Heat stat comparison Playoffs only. League rank in parentheses. Heat Celtics Games 11 11 Record 8-3 8-3 FG % 46.4 (6) 45.4 (8) 3FG % 32.1 (13) 37.0 (6) Rebounds 41.4 (9) 41.5 (8) Turnovers 13.3 (6) 13.2 (5) Steals 8.4 (2) 6.9 (9) SOURCE : NBA





Celtics in the house — 7:19 p.m.

A few visuals from the arrivals portion of the show at FTX Arena in Miami.

Celtics coach Ume Udoka. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Robert Williams III Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Jayson Tatum Matthew J Lee/Globe staff





By Adam Himmelsbach

MIAMI — Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat Tuesday night because of a foot sprain, and forward Al Horford is sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols, the team announced.

Smart fell during the first half of the Game 7 win over the Bucks in the conference semifinals Sunday. Coach Ime Udoka said Smart played through adrenaline but that the injury tightened up after the game.

Read the full story here.

Heat injury report: Guard Kyle Lowry is out. The team said Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf), and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) “will all warm up with the intent to play.”

Game details — 6:45 p.m.

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Referees (jersey number): Zach Zarba (15), Tony Brothers (25), Ed Malloy (14)

Broadcast team: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson













