Live updates: On paper, this Celtics-Heat matchup is about as even as it gets

The Celtics and Heat begin the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night (8:30 p.m., ESPN), and the team statistics on this matchup are pretty even.
Both teams have played 11 playoff games and both are 8-3 in their two series.
The Celtics have a slight edge in points per game in the 2022 playoffs at 108.5, which is seventh among the 16 playoff teams. The Heat are right behind at 107.1 and rank ninth.
Field goal shooting percentage favors the Heat (46.4 percent to 45.4 percent) but Boston has a decided edge in three-point shooting percentage – 37.0 to 32.1. The Celtics are sixth among playoff teams in that category, while the Heat are 13th.
The Heat’s biggest edge is in steals – Miami ranks second in the playoffs at 8.4 per game.
On the individual level, the clear stars of each team have very similar stat profiles in the playoffs: Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.3 points, 6.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. Heat forward Jimmy Butler is averaging 28.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals.
A closer look at the tale of the tape:
|Heat
|Celtics
|Games
|11
|11
|Record
|8-3
|8-3
|FG %
|46.4 (6)
|45.4 (8)
|3FG %
|32.1 (13)
|37.0 (6)
|Rebounds
|41.4 (9)
|41.5 (8)
|Turnovers
|13.3 (6)
|13.2 (5)
|Steals
|8.4 (2)
|6.9 (9)
Celtics in the house — 7:19 p.m.
A few visuals from the arrivals portion of the show at FTX Arena in Miami.
Injury update – 6:56 p.m.
By Adam Himmelsbach
MIAMI — Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat Tuesday night because of a foot sprain, and forward Al Horford is sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols, the team announced.
Smart fell during the first half of the Game 7 win over the Bucks in the conference semifinals Sunday. Coach Ime Udoka said Smart played through adrenaline but that the injury tightened up after the game.
Heat injury report: Guard Kyle Lowry is out. The team said Caleb Martin (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf), and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) “will all warm up with the intent to play.”
#Celtics found out about Horford two hours ago. Udoka said it’s not a certainty he will miss Game 2. Derrick White and Grant Williams will start. #Heat— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 17, 2022
Game details — 6:45 p.m.
Time: 8:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Referees (jersey number): Zach Zarba (15), Tony Brothers (25), Ed Malloy (14)
Broadcast team: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson
