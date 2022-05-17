David Pastrnak joining Team Czechia at World Championships

Pastrnak, who grew up in Havirov, suited up for the Czechs in the 2016, 2017, and 2018 World Championships, playing in 21 games and posting 6-13—19.

Pastrnak will join Bruins alum and fellow Czech David Krejci, 36, who opted not to re-sign with the Bruins last summer and instead played the 2021-22 season with Olomouc in the top-tier Czech league.

After packing his bags Monday afternoon in Brighton, Bruins sharpshooter David Pastrnak has been ticketed overseas to play for Team Czechia in the ongoing IIHF World Championships.

Canada and Sweden have won the gold medal three times each since 2012. The Czechs have not been champs since 2010.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman, in net for the Bruins’ final five games of the playoffs, is on the Team USA roster.

Pastrnak, talking to reporters Monday as players cleaned out their lockers at the Bruins practice facility, noted that he was eager to turn the page after a trying few months, which included the loss of his infant son and a season interrupted by a rib injury for some three weeks in April.

One of the game’s elite shooters, Pastrnak finished as the club’s leading goal scorer (40), and his 77 points ranked him second in team scoring behind Brad Marchand (80).

Pastrnak, 25, also delivered a 3-3—6 line in the seven playoff games against the Hurricanes.

The World Championships began Friday in Finland, with games held in Helsinki and Tampere, and will conclude a week from Sunday (May 29).

