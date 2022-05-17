Defensive stalwart Vince Wilfork is elected to Patriots Hall of Fame

Defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the team announced Tuesday.

He is the sixth player selected by the fans in the first year of eligibility, joining Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014), and Kevin Faulk (2016).

After being selected in the first round of the 2004 draft by the Patriots, Wilfork played 11 of his 13 years in New England, winning two Super Bowls and appearing in two others.