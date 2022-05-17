Defensive stalwart Vince Wilfork is elected to Patriots Hall of Fame

Defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the team announced Tuesday.
He is the sixth player selected by the fans in the first year of eligibility, joining Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014), and Kevin Faulk (2016).
After being selected in the first round of the 2004 draft by the Patriots, Wilfork played 11 of his 13 years in New England, winning two Super Bowls and appearing in two others.
He appeared in 158 games, including 148 starts. He helped the Patriots defense finish in the top 10 in points allowed eight times.
He served as a defensive cocaptain for seven consecutive seasons (2008-14) and earned five Pro Bowl selections (2007, 2009-12). He also earned first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors in 2012 and second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors in 2007, 2010, and 2011.
“It’s my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history.
“His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart.”
The date and time for the 2022 induction ceremony will be announced later.