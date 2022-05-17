fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' SOFTBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass softball: Millis catcher Frankie Pizzarella headlines Players of the Week

By Colin Bannen Globe Correspondent,Updated May 17, 2022, 1 hour ago

Maddie Aylward, Hingham — The senior ripped an RBI double to propel the Harborwomen to a 6-5 walkoff win against Norwell on Saturday.

Kylee Hefner, Plymouth North — The senior dropped in a two-run single in the top of the seventh, resulting in an 8-7 Hockomock victory over Marshfield.

Frankie Pizzarella, Millis — The junior catcher was 4 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs in a 15-2 win over Nantucket. Then she collected three hits and nine RBIs, smacking two home runs and scoring three times in a 15-0 win over Bellingham on Monday.

Lena Tsonis, Greater New Bedford — In a 3-1 win over Somerset Berkeley, the senior belted a homer and drove in two runs. Then she smacked a solo homer in GNBVT’s 3-2 win against Bridgewater Raynham.

Maddie Wong, Newton South — The junior hurler struck out 10 in a 5-1 complete-game win against Acton-Boxborough, followed by a no-hitter against Boston Latin, striking out 12 in the 7-1 victory.

Colin Bannen can be reached at colin.bannen@globe.com.

