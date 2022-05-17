EMass softball: Millis catcher Frankie Pizzarella headlines Players of the Week

Maddie Aylward, Hingham — The senior ripped an RBI double to propel the Harborwomen to a 6-5 walkoff win against Norwell on Saturday.

Kylee Hefner, Plymouth North — The senior dropped in a two-run single in the top of the seventh, resulting in an 8-7 Hockomock victory over Marshfield.

Frankie Pizzarella, Millis — The junior catcher was 4 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs in a 15-2 win over Nantucket. Then she collected three hits and nine RBIs, smacking two home runs and scoring three times in a 15-0 win over Bellingham on Monday.