Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen suffers injury during workout livestreamed on Instagram

Former Bears running back Tarik Cohen , now a free agent, apparently suffered an injury during a training session being livestreamed on his Instagram account on Tuesday. The hard-luck player, released in March by the Bears due to past injuries, grabbed the back of his leg after going down during the workout. The incident was seen on Instagram Live, with Cohen falling to the floor after back-peddling. Cohen played three full seasons with Chicago but only three games in 2020 before tearing knee ligaments. He missed the rest of that season and was later released. A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Cohen made All-Pro as a punt returner in 2018 when he led the NFL with 33 runbacks for 411 yards … The Titans agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with the 18th overall pick, wide receiver Treylon Burks , who they selected after trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. The Titans did not announce details of the contract. Burks played 32 games in three seasons at Arkansas and had 146 receptions for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Austria pulled off a major upset at the men’s hockey world championship, stunning the Czech Republic, 2-1, after prevailing in a penalty shootout at Tampere, Finland. It was Austria’s first victory over the Czechs at a major tournament. Austria’s Peter Schneider was the only player to convert his penalty in the shootout. It was Austria’s first win of the tournament after two losses, moving the team up to fifth place in Group B with 3 points, trailing the Czechs in fourth by a point. Czech captain Roman Cervenka had put his team ahead in the opening period but Brian Lebler tied it with 38 seconds remaining. The Czechs are hoping David Pastrnak will boost their attack when he arrives after his Bruins were eliminated from the NHL playoffs by the Hurricanes. He should be available for the next game against Latvia on Thursday. In another Group B game, Anton Bengtsson had two goals and an assist and Rasmus Asplund scored twice as Sweden routed Britain, 6-0, to join Finland atop the standings with 9 points. Britain is last with 1 point. In Group A in Helsinki, Switzerland made it three wins in three games by defeating Kazakhstan, 3-2, to join Canada with 9 points. Also, Denmark beat Italy, 2-1, for its second win. Italy and Kazakhstan remain pointless.

SOCCER

Liverpool rallies to beat Southampton

Liverpool took the English Premier League title race with Manchester City to the final round of the season after coming from behind again to beat host Southampton, 2-1. Joel Matip completed Liverpool’s third straight league comeback by unwittingly heading home the winning goal in the 67th minute, leaving Jurgen Klopp’s team a point behind Manchester City with one game left for each team. Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton on Sunday at the same time Manchester City is at home to Aston Villa. Klopp fielded basically a second-team lineup at St. Mary’s Stadium, with the game coming only three days after Liverpool’s energy-sapping FA Cup final against Chelsea that went 120 minutes before the Reds won a penalty shootout. Nathan Redmond gave Southampton the lead in the 13th minute cut inside from the left and sent in a shot that deflected off James Milner and into the far corner. Takumi Minamino got the equalizer 14 minutes later … Nottingham Forest will play Huddersfield for a place in the Premier League after reaching the Championship playoff final thanks to a penalty shootout victory over visiting Sheffield United. Forest lost the second leg of the semifinals, 2-1, after extra time, making it 3-3 on aggregate, but won, 3-2, on penalties after three saves by Brice Samba. A two-time European champion, Forest was last in the top flight in 1999. The team can return there by beating Huddersfield at London’s Wembley Stadium on May 29. Huddersfield was promoted to the Premier League in 2017 after 45 years in the lower league, before getting relegated in 2019.

Xherdan Shaqiri highest-paid MLS player

Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is MLS’s highest-paid player, jumping past Los Angeles FC attacker Carlos Vela and breaking Zlatan Ibrahimović's league record. The 30-year-old Swiss international, who joined Chicago this season from Lyon, has a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8,153,000, according to figures released by the Major League Soccer Players Association. He is expected to be passed by Italian winger Lorenzo Insigne, who joins Toronto this summer from Napoli. Ibrahimović had the previous high of $7.2 million with the LA Galaxy in 2019. Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez began this season in second at $6 million and Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín third with a $5.1 million base and $5,793,750 in total compensation. Toronto midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo is fourth ($3.8 million, $4,693,000), followed by New England forward Jozy Altidore ($3,706,139 $4,264,963). Revolution midfielder Carles Gil ($3,25 million, $3,545,833) is 10th. Atlanta has the highest payroll, with guaranteed compensation of $20,999,272, followed by the Galaxy at $20,128,040, Miami at $18,882,628, and New England at $18,141,886.

MISCELLANY

No. 2-ranked Daniil Medvedev loses in Geneva

Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev lost his comeback match after a six-week injury layoff, beaten 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), by Richard Gasquet in the second round at the Geneva Open. Medvedev underwent hernia surgery last month. Medvedev double-faulted for the seventh time on Gasquet’s first match point, as the Frenchman ended a 36-match losing streak against opponents ranked No. 1 or 2 after beating Roger Federer 17 years ago at Monte Carlo. In the quartefinals, Gasquet will face Kamil Majchrzak, who beat qualifier Marco Cecchinato, 6-2, 6-3 … Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay outsprinted Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel to win the 10th stage in the Giro d’Italia. The 22-year-old is the first Black African to win a stage at the Giro, and second African overall after Alan van Heerden won in nearby Pesaro in 1979. Girmay was then taken to a local hospital after getting injured when he popped a champagne cork into his eye during the podium celebration following the 122-mile leg from Pescara to Jesi, Italy. Spain’s Juan Pedro López maintained his 12-second lead over Portugal’s João Almeida in the overall standings as the three-week race approached the half-way stage. Frenchman Romain Bardet is 14 seconds back … The World Cup circuit will be making two more ski racing stops in the United States by adding Alpine events at Palisades Tahoe in California and Aspen, Colo. The new competitions will join two American stops already on the schedule: Killington, Vt., and Beaver Creek, Colo. It’s the most World Cup Alpine stops on American snow in a season since 1996-97.

