Game 36: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

In a game that featured a 98-minute rain delay in the sixth inning, the Red Sox overcame not only a pair of blown one-run leads but also a seventh-inning deficit to claim a 6-3 victory over Houston Monday night.
With the victory, the Sox were able to move out of last place in the American League East, a half-game ahead of the Orioles.
The series with the Astros continues Tuesday night, with Nate Eovaldi on the mound for the Sox. Despite allowing three runs or fewer in all seven starts, the righthander is looking for his first win since April 13.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
ASTROS (23-13): TBA
Pitching: RHP José Urquidy (2-1, 4.40 ERA)
RED SOX (14-21): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (1-1, 3.15 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, TBS, WEEI-FM 93.7
Astros vs. Eovaldi: Jose Altuve 6-19, Yordan Alvarez 2-2, Michael Brantley 2-10, Alex Bregman 3-6, Mauricio Dubón 0-2, Aledmys Díaz 0-1, Yuli Gurriel 1-6, Martín Maldonado 2-4, Kyle Tucker 1-3
Red Sox vs. Urquidy: Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Rafael Devers 0-2, Kiké Hernández 0-3, J.D. Martinez 0-2, Trevor Story 1-5, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Christian Vázquez 1-2
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have scored 37 runs over the last six games (6.2 runs per game) after scoring just 18 runs in their previous eight games (2.3 runs per game).
Notes: Eovaldi is 1-2 with a 3.93 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 36 ⅔ innings over six career regular-season starts against the Astros. He is 2-2 with a 5.09 ERA in five career postseason outings (three starts) vs. Houston. Four of his five starts since then have been no-decisions, including his outing at Atlanta on Wednesday during which he struck out six Braves over 6 ⅓ innings of three-run ball. … .J.D. Martinez is the first Red Sox player to reach base safely in each of his first 28 games in a season since Carl Yastrzemski in 1978 (33 games). … Urquidy faced the Red Sox just once, striking out nine in six innings of three-hit, one-run ball, to get the win on May 31.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.