Game 36: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

In a game that featured a 98-minute rain delay in the sixth inning, the Red Sox overcame not only a pair of blown one-run leads but also a seventh-inning deficit to claim a 6-3 victory over Houston Monday night.

With the victory, the Sox were able to move out of last place in the American League East, a half-game ahead of the Orioles.

The series with the Astros continues Tuesday night, with Nate Eovaldi on the mound for the Sox. Despite allowing three runs or fewer in all seven starts, the righthander is looking for his first win since April 13.