Livvy DeCicco delivers in the circle, at the plate for Haverhill softball

Burdier, a senior catcher, roped a double to the gap to kick off the inning. In a back-and-forth contest, the Hillies (9-6) understood that Burdier’s big hit could provide a spark. With two outs, DeCicco, who is hitting over .500, delivered the clutch hit before putting away the Redmen (13-3) in the bottom of the seventh.

DeCicco only surrendered one earned run in the circle and ripped a single down the right field line to score Kya Burdier in the top of the seventh inning, lifting Haverhill to a 4-3 Merrimack Valley Conference win over No. 15 Tewksbury.

Haverhill coach Kara Melillo could feel the confidence emanating from Livvy DeCicco, as the senior celebrated her 18th birthday.

“[DeCicco] was definitely excited about today, so that gave a lot of confidence to the team,” said Melillo. “For our girls, I think it was really good that they saw that when they put it all together, we can compete with anybody.”

Sophomore shortstop Jamieson Pearl blasted a double to the gap in the third inning, scoring two in the third inning.

“[Pearl] has been really solid and has come up in some really big situations,” said Melillo. “We just have a solid lineup throughout.”

Softball

Beverly 9, Newburyport 8 — Emily Stilwell scored the winning run on a Gabbi Wickeri sacrifice fly to cap off a three-run seventh inning, powering the Panthers (10-3) to a nonleague win. Jamie DuPont (3-5 with 2 doubles and an RBI) helped pace the offense.

Billerica 8, Chelmsford 1 — Junior Naomi Bolbebuck struck out nine and added a two-run homer, lifting the No. 16 Indians (12-4) to a Merrimack Valley Division II win. Junior shortstop Samantha Gaona finished 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored and senior Kay Roche was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Burlington 9, Wakefield 2 — Cece Imbimbo struck out 19 and Shea McDonald recorded three RBIs, powering the No. 3 Red Devils (16-1) to a Middlesex League Freedom Division win.

Case 12, Wareham 0 — Brooke Perron paced the offense, finishing 3 for 3 with a double to lead the Cardinals (13-4) to a South Coast Conference win.

Greater New Bedford 12, Seekonk 2 — Kylee Caetano finished 4 for 5 with two RBIs and four runs scored, pacing the No. 7 Bears (19-0) to a South Coast Conference victory.

Lexington 15, Winchester 2 — Ava Glavine picked her up tenth win of the season in the circle, propelling the Minutemen (10-6) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division win.

Middleborough 16, Abington 2 — Christina Chane smashed a grand slam and recorded six RBIs, leading the No. 18 Sachems (12-3) to a South Shore League victory. Melody Rees and Alexandra Welch each added a home run.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 9, Malden Catholic 8 — Piper Levin finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and blasted a triple in the seventh inning, scoring the winning run to lift the Cougars (10-3) to a nonleague win.

Reading 13, Arlington 1 — Sally Cashin, Jackie Malley, Analise Grady, and Bella McGonagle each homered, powering the No. 15 Rockets (15-2) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division win.

Woburn 11, Belmont 1 — Sophomore Erin Govostes clubbed a three-run homer and senior Jenna Taylor finished 3 for 4, lifting the No. 13 Tanners (14-3) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division victory.

Baseball

Amesbury 7, Ipswich 6 — Jake Harring drove in the walkoff double in the Cape Ann conference thriller to push Amesbury (12-4) past the Tigers (3-12). Drew Scialdone had two doubles and an RBI in the victory.

Bourne 8, West Bridgewater 1 — Aiden Elmore (home run) and Jacob Lewis (3 RBIs) powered the offense and Ethan Dunn threw six innings for the Canalmen (11-6) in the nonleague win.

Catholic Memorial 20, St. John’s Prep 5 — Junior Gabe Malaret (2 for 3, 6 RBIs) belted a grand slam and senior Drew Delucia pitched five innings for the win, striking out six, as the host Knights (10-5, 8-1 CC) clinched the the Catholic Conference title. “Gabe was spectacular,” CM coach Hal Carey said of Malaret. “He was all over the place today.”

Chelmsford 7, Dracut 4 — The Lions (12-3) clinched the Merrimack Valley Division II title with the victory, led by Matt Stuart who pitched five innings and struck out five. Matt Hall had an early RBI and four different Lions knocked in runs.

Methuen 8, Billerica 5 — TJ Mullen (2 hits, 3 RBIs) plated the tying run and Brayden Seaman (2 hits, 2 RBIs) doubled in the go-ahead run for the Rangers (5-9) in the Merrimack Valley matchup.

Monomoy 9, Martha’s Vineyard 8 — Andrew Clifford closed the game in the final two innings with four strikeouts to secure the win for Sharks (9-6) in a Cape and Islands conference victory.

Natick 13, Brookline 2 — Senior Jack Gerstein (4 for 4, 5 RBIs) and junior Will Fosberg (2 for 3, a triple, 2 RBIs) powered the Redhawks (8-7) to a Bay State Conference Carey Division win.

Salem Academy 13, Excel Academy 3 — Danny Silk earned the win on the mound (1-1) in the Mass. Charter League. Waldy Sanchez (3 hits, 4 RBIs) led the attack for Salem Academy (6-9).

Southeastern 11, Bishop Connolly 6 — Nolan Sturdevant homered and knocked in five runs, and Dylan Major pitched five strong innings for the win to lift the Hawks (9-4) to the Mayflower win.

Stoneham 5, Watertown 0 — Senior captain Tommy O’Grady threw a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts to secure the Middlesex League Freedom regular season championship for the Spartans (11-6, 10-5 ML).

Tewksbury 12, Haverhill 2 — Kodie Legrand struck out five and allowed one earned run on three hits to earn the win on the mound for the Redmen (6-9) in the Merrimack Valley tilt. Matt Cooke and Aiden Crogan each hit RBI doubles.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.