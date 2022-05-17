MIAA baseball finals scheduled for Fitton Field and LeLacheur Park

The sites were confirmed during Tuesday’s MIAA baseball committee meeting in Franklin. The semifinals, to be held June 14-15, will be spread across Hagan Field (Westfield State), Bob DeFelice Field (Bentley University), Fraser Field (Lynn), Campanelli Stadium (Brockton) and LeLacheur. Bridgewater State may also be utilized.

Scheduled for June 18, the five state championship games for the inaugural statewide tournament will be held between Fitton Field (Holy Cross) and LeLacheur Park (UMass Lowell).

The MIAA baseball championships will be returning to familiar diamonds next month.

“We’re lucky, we got some good sites for semis and finals,” said Tewksbury athletic director Ron Drouin, who serves as a regional tournament liaison.

Polar Park was also considered as a host site and the WooSox have expressed interest in hosting in the future if scheduling permits.

LeLacheur and Fitton have been common homes to state championship baseball games in recent years, with LeLacheur hosting three title games in 2019 and Fitton Field housing three in 2018. Campanelli and Fraser Field have both been used for state championship games in the last six years.

In 2021, when there was a scramble to find host sites after the late addition of the state tournament, championship games took place at Doyle Field in Leominster, Hopkinton High, Wahconah Park, and Springfield College.