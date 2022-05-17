Orioles’ Matt Harvey suspended 60 games for distributing drugs

Harvey, a 33-year-old righthander, agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that called for a $150,000 salary while in the minor leagues, a $1 million salary while in the major leagues and a $500,000 assignment bonus if traded while under a major league contract. He has been working out at Baltimore’s extended spring training facility and has not pitched in any games.

The former New York Mets star also admitted in February during a federal trial in Texas stemming from Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’s death that he used cocaine while in New York and California.

Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse, a punishment stemming from his admission of providing opioids to a teammate who fatally overdosed.

Under an agreement between MLB and the players’ association, minor league games will count toward the suspension, a person familiar with that provision told the Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because that was not announced.

Harvey would be eligible to be active on July 8, if there are no postponements.

Harvey, who was once the ace of a New York Mets starting rotation that led the team to the 2015 World Series, openly discussed his drug use during the trial of Eric Kay, a former Los Angeles Angels employee who was found guilty on two charges over his role in the death of Skaggs, a pitcher on the team. Skaggs, a teammate of Harvey’s on the Angels in 2019, was found dead at age 27 in a hotel room in Texas after overdosing on a mixture of drugs, including fentanyl.

During Kay’s trial, in which Harvey and several former teammates openly discussed drug use among Angels players, Harvey said cocaine was his drug of choice but that he began using Percocet, an opioid, during the 2019 season. He said he shared some of the Percocet with Skaggs. Federal prosecutors said Skaggs was killed by fentanyl provided to him by Kay, not the Percocet given to him by Harvey.

Kay’s lawyers, who contended the drugs provided by Harvey could have been what killed Skaggs, asked Harvey if he had ever asked his teammate to be careful with his drug use.

“Looking back, I wish I had,” Harvey said. “In baseball, you do everything you can to stay on the field. At the time, I felt as a teammate I was just helping him get through whatever he needed to get through.”

In MLB’s announcement of Harvey’s punishment, the league stated Harvey had violated the terms of the joint drug prevention and treatment program by distributing a drug of abuse.

In February, a jury in Fort Worth, Texas, found Kay, a former communications director for the Angels, guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury. He faces between 20 years and life in prison and is expected to be sentenced June 28.

Brewers’ Mejía gets 80-game suspension

Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía was suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program.

Mejía, a 25-year-old righthander acquired from Cleveland in November, had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief appearances for the Brewers on May 11 and 14. He had a 0.84 ERA in nine games with Triple A Nashville.

Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

Mejía made his major league debut with the Indians on May 21 last year and went 1-7 with a 8.25 ERA in 11 starts and six relief appearances.

Dodgers tee off, then hold on

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner homered in a five-run sixth inning, and the Dodgers outlasted the visiting Diamondbacks, 7-6, in the opener of Dodger Stadium’s first doubleheader since 1999.

Will Smith also connected early for the Dodgers, whose four homers matched their season high. Betts also doubled and singled, and Freddie Freeman added a key RBI single in the seventh inning of Los Angeles’ third straight win.

Christian Walker hit an early two-run homer and Alek Thomas added a solo shot in the seventh for the Diamondbacks, who lost their fourth straight. Ketel Marte drove in two runs, but Arizona lost at Dodger Stadium for the 21st time in 24 games.

Mets open twinbill with win

Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith helped New York chip away at Miles Mikolas, Trevor Williams was sharp in a spot start, and the Mets beat the visiting Cardinals, 3-1, to open a doubleheader.

McNeil and Smith each had two hits, including an RBI double apiece in the third inning. McNeil also narrowly missed a homer foul during a 12-pitch at-bat against Mikolas in the first and Smith singled and scored on a groundout in the second.

Mikolas (3-2) entered with a 1.49 ERA but allowed a season-high three runs (two earned) over six innings. The 33-year-old righthander matched a season most with seven hits allowed and threw a season-high 106 pitches.

New York, coming off its first series loss this year against Seattle, has won 12 straight games following a defeat.

Williams threw four scoreless innings in a spot start for injured Tylor Megill. The righthander struck out six and allowed four hits and no walks on 65 pitches.

Marte stung by loss of another family member

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother, which came nearly two years to the day after his wife died of a heart attack.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Marte’s grandmother, Ponga Brigida, died unexpectedly. Marte was raised by his grandmother in the Dominican Republic after his mother died when he was 9.

Wednesday will mark two years since Marte’s wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack.

“It was heart-wrenching talking to him yesterday,” Showalter said. “I don’t think most people realize, he’s had a tough go.

“He’s home for as long as he needs to be there.”

Marte can stay on the bereavement list for three to seven days after being added Monday. Showalter said the team would figure out a way to let him grieve longer if needed.

Marte, 33, signed a $78 million, four-year deal with the Mets as a free agent last offseason.

Abreu, Cease carry White Sox

Jose Abreu hit a two-run double in a three-run fifth inning, Dylan Cease pitched scoreless ball into the sixth, and the visiting White Sox beat the Royals, 3-0, in the first game of a doubleheader.

Cease (4-1) wrangled out of trouble throughout, allowing runners in every inning. He gave up seven hits in 5⅔ innings, with nine strikeouts — several in clutch situations.

The Royals struck out 14 times overall, went 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners. They have lost seven of 10. Kansas City’s Salvador Perez left the game in the seventh inning with a left thumb sprain.

Four relievers followed Cease, with Liam Hendriks working the ninth for his 11th save in 14 opportunities.

Cleveland’s Francona still sidelined by COVID

Guardians manager Terry Francona missed his fourth consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Francona and most of his coaching staff were forced to return from the team’s trip to Chicago and Minnesota after an outbreak in Cleveland’s clubhouse. The series finale against the White Sox was postponed shortly after Francona’s positive test.

First baseman Josh Naylor also remains out following his positive test Friday.

Pitching coach Carl Willis, who is filling in as manager while Francona recovers, said he has spoken with the 63-year-old several times.

“He’s feeling much better,” Willis said before the Guardians opened a two-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds. “I think he’s ready. Again, it’s just a matter of when his numbers or the negative tests come in that he’s cleared to rejoin us. But he’s feeling much better.”

Francona missed most of the past two seasons with serious health issues.

The Guardians did get back hitting coach Chris Valaika, one of five members of Francona’s staff to test positive. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale, first-base coach Sandy Alomar, and third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh are still out.