Orlando Magic win NBA Draft lottery

Orlando finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 22-60 and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 years. But they got a huge win in the lottery, where they had a 14 percent chance of winning.

It was the fourth time lottery luck struck for the Magic, who won in back-to-back years in 1992 and 1993, taking Shaquille O’Neal and then trading the rights to Chris Webber for Anfernee Hardaway .

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft lottery Tuesday night and landed the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since they got Dwight Howard in 2004.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are widely considered the most likely candidates to be taken first. The draft is June 23 in New York.

Oklahoma City got the second pick, followed by Houston and Sacramento.

Detroit picks fifth, with Indiana, Portland, New Orleans, and Washington rounding out the top 10. The rest of the lottery results were: New York, Oklahoma City, Charlotte, and Cleveland.

Houston, Orlando, and Detroit had the best odds of winning the lottery at 14 percent each. All three had young teams that finished at the bottom of the NBA.

The Magic are committed to building through the draft after trading veterans Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon in March 2021 for first-round draft picks in 2023 and 2025. But they were missing two of the young players they are trying to build around last season with Jonathan Issac and Markelle Fultz recovering from knee injuries.

New Orleans might be one of the biggest winners as the lone playoff team with a lottery pick. The Pelicans got it in the 2019 trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

One step closer

Many months ago and well before he returned to the court from an injury absence of more than 2½ years, Klay Thompson made a bold proclamation: “It’s championship or bust.”

Thompson, Stephen Curry, and the Warriors are one step closer to having a chance to make good on those words as they prepare to tip off Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the visiting Mavericks on Wednesday night.

“I love the moments. I love the pressure. I love playing basketball at the highest level,” Thompson said.

Thompson looks like his old self this postseason after returning in January. He had been sidelined since the 2019 NBA Finals when he tore the ACL in his left knee and had surgery. He was working his way back when he tore his right Achilles’ tendon and underwent another operation.

He can’t wait to lead the Warriors into the best-of-seven series against the surprising fourth-seeded Mavericks, who took down the top-seeded Suns, 123-90, in the seventh game of their series Sunday.

“They’re obviously playing at a really high level, they have a lot of guys that have shined this playoff run,” Curry said.

A year ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo had his breakthrough moment on the playoff stage leading Milwaukee to a title, and now this might be Luka Doncic’s time to do so for Dallas.

“He’s a really unique player and clearly one of the very best players in the league. I think the ability to shoot the step-back three and also get to the rim and pass the ball so well makes him a really difficult cover,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He’s got a lot of confidence, he feeds his players confidence, you can see that, there’s a good vibe on that team, a good spirit. There’s a reason they’re here in the conference finals.”

Big D, as in defense

The Mavericks’ defense certainly presents a challenge for the Warriors’ high-powered offense.

The Suns shot at least 50 percent from the field in their first eight playoff games before Dallas held Phoenix under that mark the final five games. The Suns shot 24 percent in the first half of Game 7 while falling behind by 30.

The Mavericks also held Phoenix to its three lowest-scoring games, regular season included, in the series — 103-94 in Game 3, 113-86 in Game 6, and 123-90 in Game 7.

Dallas was second to Boston in fewest points allowed per game during the regular season, the highest finish in franchise history. The Celtics finished at 104.5 and the Mavericks at 104.7.

Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. is listed as probable for Game 1 after he missed Game 6 against the Grizzlies because of soreness in his right foot.

Golden State guard Gary Payton II hasn’t been ruled out to return at some point this round from a broken left elbow he suffered when he crashed to the floor after a hard foul by Dillon Brooks that earned the Memphis forward a Flagrant 2 foul, ejection, and one-game suspension.