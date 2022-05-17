Patrice Bergeron is named a Selke Trophy finalist for the 11th consecutive season

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, still unsure whether he’ll continue his playing career next season, on Tuesday was named one of three finalists for the NHL’s Selke Trophy, awarded each season to the league’s top defensive forward.

Bergeron, 36, is a four-time Selke winner, tying him with ex-Montreal winger Bob Gainey.

One of the game’s top faceoff men for most of his career, Bergeron last won the Selke in 2017 and now has been nominated for the award for 11 consecutive seasons. His other wins were in 2012, ‘14, and ‘15.