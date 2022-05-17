Red Sox have upped the fun factor in their laundry cart homer celebration

Manager Alex Cora recently bought eight of the toys for what he described without elaboration as part of postgame celebrations. Before Monday’s game, he exhorted Kevin Plawecki — ringleader of the laundry cart celebration — to involve the money guns.

On Monday night, after Trevor Story hit his first Fenway Park homer as a member of the Red Sox, his trip down the dugout in a laundry cart featured a new wrinkle. The shortstop held a pair of gold “money gun” shooters that sprayed fake $100 bills into the air.

The Red Sox’ laundry cart home run celebration is not powered by quarters.

Plawecki had been on the fence, but when Story cleared the Monster Seats to tie the game, another level of celebration seemed like an appropriate response.

“Make it rain, I guess,” said Plawecki. “It’s better than just pushing the cart. Add a little more flair, a little extra added fun. We have a long season.”

Plawecki was impressed by the realism of the fake currency.

“It looks as real as it can get. It’s not real, unfortunately,” said Plawecki. “We’ve got plenty of guys here with a lot of money, but no one is throwing hundreds away.”

