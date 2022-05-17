Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi gives up 5 HRs in second inning to Astros

Nathan Eovaldi was hammered in the early going against the Astros on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
Houston hit five homers in the second inning off the Boston starter, with Yuli Gurriel (two-run homer), Michael Brantley (three-run homer), Jeremy Peña (solo), Kyle Tucker (two-run homer), and Yordan Alvarez (solo) all going deep off Eovaldi on the way to a 9-1 lead.
Eovaldi came in already leading the American League in the category with nine.
Sooo the @Astros just hit 5 homers in one inning. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vsa8RbGoLV— MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2022
The homers came on two four-seam fastballs, two cutters, and one curveball. As has been the case all year: It's not one pitch. It's every pitch that's been vulnerable to hard contact.— Alex Speier (@alexspeier) May 17, 2022
Eovaldi left the game having thrown 39 pitches and having allowed six earned runs on eight hits in 1⅔ innings of work. He was relieved by Tyler Danish.
According to ESPN Stats & Information, Eovaldi became the third pitcher in major league history to allow five home runs in one inning, joining Chase Anderson in 2020 and Michael Blazek in 2017.
