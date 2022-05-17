fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi gives up 5 HRs in second inning to Astros

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 17, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Nate Eovaldi gave up five homers in the second inning of Tuesday's game.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Nathan Eovaldi was hammered in the early going against the Astros on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Houston hit five homers in the second inning off the Boston starter, with Yuli Gurriel (two-run homer), Michael Brantley (three-run homer), Jeremy Peña (solo), Kyle Tucker (two-run homer), and Yordan Alvarez (solo) all going deep off Eovaldi on the way to a 9-1 lead.

Eovaldi came in already leading the American League in the category with nine.

Eovaldi left the game having thrown 39 pitches and having allowed six earned runs on eight hits in 1⅔ innings of work. He was relieved by Tyler Danish.

Advertisement

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Eovaldi became the third pitcher in major league history to allow five home runs in one inning, joining Chase Anderson in 2020 and Michael Blazek in 2017.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video