Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi gives up 5 HRs in second inning to Astros

Nathan Eovaldi was hammered in the early going against the Astros on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Houston hit five homers in the second inning off the Boston starter, with Yuli Gurriel (two-run homer), Michael Brantley (three-run homer), Jeremy Peña (solo), Kyle Tucker (two-run homer), and Yordan Alvarez (solo) all going deep off Eovaldi on the way to a 9-1 lead.

Eovaldi came in already leading the American League in the category with nine.