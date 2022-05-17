With star shortstop Haley Coupal leading the way, Bishop Feehan softball remains on top

In the spring of 2019 , Bill Milot was trying to identify his next shortstop for the Bishop Feehan softball program.

Haley Coupal (left), pictured with teammate Ava Maloof after closing out an inning on Monday in the Catholic Central Cup semifinals, has a been a four-year stalwart in the field and at the plate for top-ranked Bishop Feehan.

The Shamrocks were scrimmaging Moses Brown (R.I.) when Haley Coupal, a freshman playing third base, made what Milot would call the finest play he had seen — reaching down to snag a shot ripped down the line that was destined to go for extra bases.

At that moment, Milot knew he had a shortstop.

Now a senior captain, Coupal has been a four-year anchor in the infield for top-ranked Feehan (15-1), which is outscoring opponents by 7.9 runs per game.

“What stands out to me about Haley is her dedication and leadership,” said Milot. “She’s focused and coachable. She’s a coach on the field for us and has all the tools. It’s hard to describe how awesome of a shortstop she is.”

Milot considers Coupal along with 2018 grad Julia DaCosta, who went on to a four-year playing career at Villanova, the best two players he has coached.

Coupal’s younger sister, Maddie, a freshman, has developed into a catalyst at the top of the lineup. A tenacious defender in left field, routinely painting her uniform green to secure diving catches, she has nine doubles, three triples, and a .390 average.

“I knew [of Maddie] coming into tryouts,” said Milot. “She was advertised as being very good, but I had to see it. She got to tryouts and I thought, ‘Wow, she’s the real deal.’”

Sisterly competition and plenty of banter accompanies the sisters’ sole year of suiting up together, although the drive to compete and win games fuels the team upon stepping on the field. Rooted in strong fundamentals, the North Attleborough siblings incorporate a compact swing that generates plenty of torque from the lower body and quick hands, barreling the ball, even with two strikes.

“It’s awesome playing with her,” said Haley. “People tell me that she’s kind of a mini-version of me. It’s really cool because we think alike and can do a lot of the same things. It’s really fun, we’ve got one year together.”

“It’s still a game, I love to compete and play this game, so there’s really no pressure,” added Maddie.

Haley is hitting a robust .571 with nine doubles, eight homers, and 27 RBIs. Opponents face a unique challenge — pitching around the University of Connecticut commit puts a runner on base for the rest of a lineup that boasts plenty of pop.

Abby Brooks (.417 average) and McKenzie Faherty, (.421, 23 RBIs), senior captains from Norwood, are key cogs in the lineup, as well as fellow captain, a catcher from Attleboro with four home runs.

“The depth of this team — there’s more, especially the bats, than ever before,” said Milot, in his seventh season. “Who’s stepping up today, is the question — it makes a huge difference. It makes me say what the heck am I going to do next year. I’m just enjoying the ride.”

The Shamrocks, who reached the South semifinals in 2017, are embracing the high expectations this season.

“We talk about that all the time, that a target is on our back,” said Haley Coupal. “I don’t really think that there’s pressure, you just hold yourself to a higher standard. You don’t think about winning, you think about pitch to pitch and winning every pitch.”

Extra bases

▪ In his first season, Medway coach Chris Reding has experienced his fair share of late-game drama. The Mustangs earned their third walkoff win of the spring Thursday when senior captain Zoe Ratcliffe delivered a two-run double in a 6-5 nonleague win over Uxbridge.

“I’ve tried to stress in a lot of these close games that you never know what can happen and the game isn’t over until the final out so you just need to try to get the bat on the ball, " said Reding.

The Mustangs (9-5), with won just two games last season, have been led by Ratcliffe (.468 AVG, 22 hits, 14 runs), who is headed to Curry College in the fall, along with freshmen Olivia Klaus (21 RBIs, 23 hits, 17 runs) and Priya Bedard (19 RBIs, 18 runs).

“It’s really been a lot of the influx of talent combined with the leadership of the senior class, " said Reding, who coached the club team at Providence College team last season.

“Since the beginning of the season I’ve been pounding it into their heads that they can win these games and compete.”

Bedard and sophomore Ava Fahey authored the other two walkoff hits; Bedard laced a two-run double to send Medway past Norton on April 27th, and twenty-four hours later, Fahey blasted a two-run inside-the-park-homer to beat Medfield.

“That Norton game really opened their eyes that they can win these games,” said Reding. “That game really changed our season.”

▪ North Attleborough clinched a share of its third consecutive Hockomock/Davenport Division title with a 14-2 win over Canton on Monday . . . Sturgis East remains one of three undefeated teams in Eastern Massachusetts, outscoring opponents 161 to 22 over its first 11 games . . .. Lowell ace Gianna LaCedra broke her own program record for single season strikeouts (236) and the career strikeout record (683) in the Red Raiders’ 4-0 win over Methuen on Monday.

Games to watch

Thursday, No. 1 Bishop Feehan at No. 11 St. Mary’s, 3 p.m. — The two top teams in the Catholic Central League meet for the first time this season in the CCL Cup final.

Friday, No. 2 Amesbury at Triton, 3:45 p.m. — The Vikings host undefeated Amesbury in the first matchup between the Cape Ann’s best.

Monday, Dighton-Rehoboth at No. 7 Greater New Bedford, 3:45 p.m. — The Bears can sweep the season series against their South Coast Conference rival after staging a dramatic three-run rally in the seventh inning on May 2.

Monday, No. 19 Bedford at No. 3 Burlington, 4:15 p.m. — Cece Imbimbo and the Red Devils play host to the Bucs in a late season nonleague showdown.

Monday, North Reading at No. 13 Tewksbury, Monday, 6 p.m. — North Reading hits the road, looking to avenge a 4-3 loss to the Redmen on April 28.

Correspondent Colin Bannen contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.