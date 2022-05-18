fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford go west for ‘Yellowstone’ origin series

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated May 18, 2022, 41 minutes ago
Helen Mirren has signed on to costar in “1932.”Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/file

The Yellow-verse – or maybe it’s the ‘Stone-verse? — expands even more. “Yellowstone,” the Kevin Costner hit, is getting another spinoff.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford have signed onto an origin-story series called, at this point, “1932.” Paramount+ is saying it “will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Meanwhile, season five of “Yellowstone” has just been set to premiere on Sunday, Nov. 13. The 14 episodes will be split in two seven-episode seasons.

Harrison Ford will also costar in the Paramount+ series.Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/file

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

