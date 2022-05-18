Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford go west for ‘Yellowstone’ origin series

The Yellow-verse – or maybe it’s the ‘Stone-verse? — expands even more. “Yellowstone,” the Kevin Costner hit, is getting another spinoff.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford have signed onto an origin-story series called, at this point, “1932.” Paramount+ is saying it “will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”