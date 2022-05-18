Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through May 10) as reported to Mass Audubon.
Birds at Santuit Pond in Mashpee included a least bittern, a sora, 4 warbling vireos, 2 bald eagles, and a Northern waterthrush.
Sightings at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary included 2 blue-winged teal, 14 semipalmated sandpipers, 25 purple martins, a white-eyed vireo, and a yellow-breasted chat.
Sightings at Race Point included a Pacific loon, 3 parasitic jaegers, a glaucous gull, an Iceland gull, a lesser black-backed gull, and 3 black terns.
Birds seen at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in Harwich included 2 gadwall, 2 green-winged teal, 2 little blue herons and 5 glossy ibis.
Other sightings around the Cape included 2 worm-eating warblers in Falmouth; a yellow-crowned night-heron in Centerville; 6 black skimmers in Brewster; a blue grosbeak on Nauset Beach in Orleans; 2 Caspian terns, a snowy owl, and a white-rumped sandpiper in Wellfleet; a hooded warbler in Truro; and 4 ring-necked ducks at Beech Forest in Provincetown.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.