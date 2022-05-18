Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Birds at Santuit Pond in Mashpee included a least bittern, a sora, 4 warbling vireos, 2 bald eagles, and a Northern waterthrush.

Recent sightings (through May 10) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point included a Pacific loon, 3 parasitic jaegers, a glaucous gull, an Iceland gull, a lesser black-backed gull, and 3 black terns.

Birds seen at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in Harwich included 2 gadwall, 2 green-winged teal, 2 little blue herons and 5 glossy ibis.

Other sightings around the Cape included 2 worm-eating warblers in Falmouth; a yellow-crowned night-heron in Centerville; 6 black skimmers in Brewster; a blue grosbeak on Nauset Beach in Orleans; 2 Caspian terns, a snowy owl, and a white-rumped sandpiper in Wellfleet; a hooded warbler in Truro; and 4 ring-necked ducks at Beech Forest in Provincetown.