Mass. House poised to vote on sweeping cannabis bill

The House version of the bill, which emerged Tuesday from the chamber’s Ways and Means Committee, has the backing of Speaker Ronald Mariano and is expected to pass. If it does, a conference committee of state senators and representatives will likely hammer out a final compromise version before another round of votes in each chamber sends it to Governor Charlie Baker this summer.

The reforms up for debate largely mirror legislation approved by the state Senate in April . Among other provisions, they would allow cities and towns to opt in to hosting marijuana cafés , steer a significant chunk of state pot tax revenue to so-called equity applicants trying to get their small cannabis businesses off the ground, and crackdown on controversial local fees charged to marijuana operators.

Members of the Massachusetts House are expected to vote today on sweeping changes to the state’s marijuana laws after a key committee advanced an omnibus cannabis bill on Tuesday.

One difference to be resolved is the proportion of revenue from the state’s marijuana excise tax that will be set aside in a fund for equity applicants — essentially, those from communities hit hardest by drug arrests.

The new House version of the bill bumps that number up to 15 percent compared to the Senate’s 10. It also weakens the role of an advisory board meant to oversee distribution of the money, giving power instead to the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.

Advocates have argued that the fund should receive at least 20 percent of revenue generated by the 10.75 percent excise tax on recreational pot sales in Massachusetts, and for its loans and grants to be awarded by a panel that includes people from affected communities and those with cannabis industry experience.

Shanel Lindsay, the cofounder of Equitable Opportunities Now, said her advocacy group would lobby for more to be set aside.

“Considering the massive budget surplus, this equity funding is just a drop in the bucket,” she said Tuesday. “This bill’s success determines whether equity becomes a reality in Massachusetts. For all that we hold ourselves out to be, without this funding, our equity goals are just hollow promises.”

Through April, Massachusetts had collected about $124.5 million in recreational excise taxes since the start of the fiscal year that began last July, according to preliminary Department of Revenue statistics. With marijuana sales continuing to increase, that means a 20 percent cut of the state’s pot tax haul would amount to over $25 million — a significant sum, though not an extravagant one in the marijuana business, where a single large growing facility can easily cost $15 million or more to build out.

In addition to tax revenue, the fund for equity applicants would also be supplemented with donations from larger marijuana corporations, which are required by the cannabis commission to submit annual plans for positively impacting communities disproportionately affected by marijuana prohibition.

The two versions of the legislation also differ slightly in how they would reform host community agreements, the contracts marijuana operators must sign with their host municipalities in order to win a state license, with the House bill giving the state Cannabis Control Commission 45 days instead of 120 to review the deals and adding a provision that bans local fees once a marijuana business has been open for five years.

Applicants and operators have long complained that municipalities routinely charge unnecessarily large “impact” fees in the host contracts that far exceed any actual negative effects of their businesses on the local community. Both versions of the bill would sharply curtail that practice by requiring cities and towns to document any impacts and tailor their fees accordingly, with the cannabis commission empowered to reject deals that don’t pass muster.

The Massachusetts Municipal Association, which represents local governments across the state, has lobbied against the change, calling it an industry-driven attempt to maximize profits for incumbent pot operators that would weaken community oversight of marijuana businesses and cause legal chaos.

“The key issues for cities and towns include making certain that the final version of legislation doesn’t interfere with existing host community agreements, and making sure that communities can collect adequate community impact fees going forward,” Geoff Beckwith, the association’s executive director, said in a statement to the Globe.

Reducing or eliminating the fees, he added, “could be a disincentive for additional communities to accept cannabis establishments.”

The pending legislation would also require municipal authorities to take equity into consideration when awarding local marijuana permits, as the state must, closing a loophole that advocates say has prevented many equity applicants from ever making it to the commission’s review process. And it would make it easier for people saddled with old marijuana possession convictions and arrests to clear their records, with the House version giving state judicial officials 30 days to process such requests.

