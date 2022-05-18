fb-pixel Skip to main content

Sacha Baron Cohen drops lawsuit against Somerset cannabis dispensary

By The Associated PressUpdated May 18, 2022, 1 hour ago
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has dropped his lawsuit against a cannabis dispensary in Somerset, Mass. that used an image of his character ‘Borat’ on a billboard without his permission.

A document filed in Boston federal court on Tuesday said the two sides have agreed to dismiss the case brought last year by the “Borat” movie star.

The legal filing did not mention any settlement in the case. Emails seeking comment were sent Wednesday to lawyers for Baron Cohen and the dispensary, Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics Inc.

The billboard showed Baron Cohen posing as ‘Borat’ with two thumbs up and the words “It’s nice!” — one of the character’s catchphrases. The billboard along a Massachusetts interstate highway was taken down three days after Baron Cohen’s attorneys sent a cease-and-desist order to the dispensary, according to the suit.

His attorneys said in the complaint that the actor “never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis" and that the use of his image falsely conveyed to the public that he endorsed the company's products.

Baron Cohen and Please You Can Touch LLC, his California-based company, were seeking $9 million in damages.

