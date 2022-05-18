Sacha Baron Cohen drops lawsuit against Somerset cannabis dispensary

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has dropped his lawsuit against a cannabis dispensary in Somerset, Mass. that used an image of his character ‘Borat’ on a billboard without his permission.

A document filed in Boston federal court on Tuesday said the two sides have agreed to dismiss the case brought last year by the “Borat” movie star.

The legal filing did not mention any settlement in the case. Emails seeking comment were sent Wednesday to lawyers for Baron Cohen and the dispensary, Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics Inc.