87 percent of R.I. nursing homes are in danger of closing, report says

The American Health Care Association commissioned the report, which was done by Clifton Larson Allen LLC, a national accounting firm. The report used Medicare data through September 2021 to gauge the financial health of US nursing homes.

The report says 95 percent of Rhode Island’s nursing homes were losing money, and 87 percent were at “financial risk,” meaning they were at high risk of closure with operating losses at 7.5 percent or more. Nationally, 47 percent of nursing homes are at “financial risk,” according to the report.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island is the state with the highest proportion of nursing homes in danger of closing, a national group reported Wednesday.

“Rhode Island nursing homes have been hit by the perfect storm,” said John E. Gage, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Health Care Association.

He attributed the problems to a combination of “chronic underfunding” by Rhode Island Medicaid, a “historic workforce shortage” with more than 21 percent of nursing home workers lost in the past two years, and “rampant inflation” that’s driving up the cost of running nursing homes.

Those factors have “created an existential threat to the future viability of Rhode Island nursing homes,” Gage said.

According to the report, the proportion of Rhode Island nursing homes considered “at financial risk” shot up from 19 percent in 2019 to 87 percent now.

Since the pandemic began, five Rhode nursing homes have closed, displacing hundreds of older residents, Gage said. Those five closed facilities are Woodpecker Hill Health Center in Coventry, Apple Rehab Watch Hill in Westerly, Hallworth House in Providence, Ballou Home for the Aged in Woonsocket, and Elderwood at Riverside, he said.

With those closures, the state now has 79 nursing homes, he said.

Those closures come as the population of Rhode Islanders age 85 and older is expected to double in the next two decades, Gage said. The association predicts that there will not be enough nursing home beds in Rhode Island to serve those in need by 2027.

“It’s a freight train that is coming our way,” Gage said.

Rhode Island nursing homes have lost 2,096 staff members since 2019, marking a 21 percent reduction in the entire state’s nursing home workforce, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Unfortunately, these disturbing statistics do not include the costs associated with the 2021 passage of the state’s new minimum staffing law,” Gage said. “This law is simply impossible to implement, especially at a time with the demonstrated lack of available workers. This will only exacerbate the crisis we now face.”

After the pandemic exposed the stark realities of short-staffing at nursing homes, the General Assembly passed legislation that set minimum staffing standards and quality care for the first time.

The Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act mandated that residents will be guaranteed a basic standard of care. The legislation established a minimum standard of 3.58 hours of resident care per day by Jan. 1 and 3.81 hours by Jan. 1, 2023.

In January, Governor Daniel J. McKee signed an executive order that allowed nursing homes to operate under the state’s minimum staffing requirements without being penalized through the end of March.

House Deputy Speaker Charlene M. Lima, a Cranston Democrat, has proposed a bill that would delay penalties until after June 30, and she has introduced a bill that would exempt nursing homes from the minimum staffing requirement under certain circumstances.

