The AAPI History I Carry with Me: Tiffany Chu

Chu moved from San Francisco to Boston, with a deep background in urban planning, tech, and entrepreneurship. A graduate of MIT, she is no stranger to the area and loves biking around the city she hopes to make more beautifully inclusive.

As Mayor Michelle Wu’s chief of staff, Tiffany Chu is one of the new voices helping navigate the groundwork and initiatives necessary for change.

Boston is at the intersection of what once was and what can be.

My life is a beautiful resistance because:

I believe in knocking down walls and showing people what is possible.

What are you looking forward to as we celebrate and create a more inclusive Boston?

Creating an environment for those who may feel they don’t belong in this city realize that actually, they do.

The AAPI history I carry with me is:

Being both unseen and seen, singled out as different yet perceived as all the same, wanting to blend in yet forge my own unique path.

What gives you joy?

Peaceful mornings, crowded dinner tables, birdsong, leafy bike rides, children playing in public spaces — simple moments of gratitude.

