Boston police investigates threat against school superintendent

Boston police are investigating an unspecified threat made against Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius Wednesday, the police confirmed.
Police declined to provide details about the nature of the threat but said it was under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.
The department “provided the appropriate resources,” said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesperson.
No school buildings, including the district’s administrative offices, were closed.
Boston Public Schools declined to comment on the threat.
