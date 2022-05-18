fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston police investigates threat against school superintendent

By Christopher Huffaker Globe Staff,Updated May 18, 2022, 42 minutes ago
Boston police on Wednesday responded to an unspecified threat made against schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston police are investigating an unspecified threat made against Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius Wednesday, the police confirmed.

Police declined to provide details about the nature of the threat but said it was under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

The department “provided the appropriate resources,” said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesperson.

No school buildings, including the district’s administrative offices, were closed.

Boston Public Schools declined to comment on the threat.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video