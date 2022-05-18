Connecticut truck driver indicted in N.H. state trooper’s death

Prosecutors allege that Jay Paul Medeiros, 43, of Ashford, Conn., had drugs in his system and a stash of marijuana in the cab of his truck when he failed to slow down or move over to the next lane as he approached a construction zone on I-95 in Portsmouth . The truck then crashed into a New Hampshire State Police cruiser occupied by Trooper Jesse Sherrill, according to court documents.

A truck driver from Connecticut has been indicted by a New Hampshire grand jury on charges of reckless conduct and negligent homicide in the death of a state trooper who was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in October, officials said.

The crash was reported on the northbound side of I-95, just north of Exit 3 shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28, authorities said at the time. Sherrill, who spent nearly 20 years with the force, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he died.

Prosecutors say Medeiros allegedly stored marijuana in the cab of the truck, had Delta 9 Carboxy THC in his blood, and “ingested marijuana within a period of at most 3 days,” according to court documents. Prosecutors say he passed at least two “advanced warning signs” and failed to slow down despite the flashing lights of emergency and work vehicles and “a yellow direction arrow board.”

Medeiros will be arraigned at a future date in Rockingham County Superior Court.

Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway declined to comment on the specifics of the case but said her office is “committed to prosecuting motor vehicle negligent homicides to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Whenever a person loses his/her life as a result of another person’s criminal negligence, the community as well the family and friends of the deceased victim suffers,” Conway wrote in an e-mail Wednesday.

In a statement, New Hampshire State Police thanked the county attorney’s office and Maine State Police for their work on the investigation into the crash.

“Staff Sgt. Sherrill is missed each and every day by his family, friends and State Police colleagues,” the statement said.

