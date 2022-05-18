Enjoy the perfect weather before heat arrives on Saturday

The dew points will be very low throughout the day, exacerbating the dryness and raising the danger of brush fires. I fully realized that unless you’re someone that is in tune with the landscape, you probably don’t realize just how dry it is and continues to be, although the high pollen is also being spurred on by the lack of rain.

I do think if you polled most New Englanders, you’d find sunshine with temperatures in the mid-70s winning approval of most of us. Indeed, our midweek weather is just about ideal. Whether you’re playing golf, going for a run, or just having your lunch outside, this weather is super easy to take.

Mark Twain quipped about the “sumptuous variety of New England weather” and within this variety this is probably an equal diversity of opinions on all of it.

A weather system will bring some rain late Wednesday and early Thursday. Readings will stay in the 60s tomorrow. If we are fortunate, we could see a quarter of an inch of rain, but I also think it’s possible the numbers are significantly less.

Whatever falls it’s going to disappear pretty quickly as we head into some near-record heat this weekend. This heat will further bake the dry topsoil, which is at some of the lowest levels seen here this time of year in decades.

This map shows moisture in the top 8 inches of soil. Notice Southern New England has some of the driest topsoil in the country compared to average. draught.gov

While a poll of today’s weather would likely win high marks, the extreme heat coming in for the weekend will not garner nearly the same favor.

Friday, we’ll see temperatures approaching 80 degrees with a lot of sunshine. As a southerly flow of air continues, humidity and heat will build.

After a mild night Friday, temperatures will quickly get into the 80s Saturday morning topping out in the low 90s. The record for both Saturday and Sunday at Logan airport is 93. The highest it’s ever been in May is 98.

This weekend’s heat will rival some of the hottest May weather ever recorded. NOAA

If you’ve planted your window boxes and other annuals, it’s really important they go into the weekend with adequate moisture or they’re going to burn and could die completely. It’s not a bad idea to move some of your more sensitive plants into the shade for the afternoon to help limit moisture loss. The heat will make that much more intense by the high ultraviolet light from the sun right now. Remember, the sun’s strength right now is near the peak for the entire year.

Saturday’s highs will be in the 90s inland. Notice it is much cooler on Cape Cod and outer Cape Ann. WeatherBell

The GFS model has some readings in the upper 90s on Sunday, along with humidity. WeatherBell

With the heat this weekend, some folks will be talking about climate change. It’s been hot before in May and two days of heat is not climate change. Nevertheless, as we continue to influence the warming of the planet, these types of days become more likely.

Instead of a gap of maybe 10 years between these types of events, it shortens to eight and five and eventually it becomes a new norm.

Things return to more typical late May levels for next week.



