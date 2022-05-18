Fatal pedestrian crash in Brockton

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Brockton on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz confirmed in a Twitter post at 8:09 a.m. that the pedestrian had been killed.
“@MassStatePolice @BrocktonPolice on scene of pedestrian fatal at West Chestnut and Ash Streets in Brockton,” Cruz wrote. “Investigation is ongoing.”
No information was immediately disclosed about the victim’s age or gender, or about the driver involved in the crash.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
