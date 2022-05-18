Governor McKee says he’s directing RIPTA to keep beach buses running

“With costs rising due to inflation this is not a time to be discontinuing this service,” McKee said.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, McKee said his team and RIPTA would “collaborate to make sure Rhode Islanders know about these rides.”

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After an outcry among the transit-riding public, Governor Dan McKee said Wednesday that he was directing RIPTA to continue the express beach bus service that takes people from Rhode Island’s urban communities to the South County shoreline.

RIPTA had said this week that it was ending the long-running express bus service due to low ridership and staffing issues. Last year the service averaged nine passengers per trip, and at a cost of $85,000 annually, it was about $112 per passenger, RIPTA said. It ran from June 19 to August 22 last year.

Advertisement

The announced end of the express service led to an outcry from the union representing RIPTA bus drivers and transportation advocates, who said that the low ridership was due to poor marketing. The alternative routes to the beach, they said, would take a lot longer and in some cases multiple transfers to get to the shore.

In recent years the express beach bus would take people from places like North Providence, Providence, Woonsocket, Central Falls or Cranston to Scarborough Beach, Roger Wheeler Beach or Galilee on weekends or holidays. The round trip would drop people off at the beach around 10:30 a.m. and leave at 3 p.m., at a cost of $2 per ride.

“Governor McKee and our CEO Scott Avedisian had a great discussion today and we will be adding the Express Beach Bus service to our summer schedule,” RIPTA spokeswoman Cristy Raposo Perry said in an email.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.