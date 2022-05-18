Lowell mail carrier charged in cocaine bribery plot targeting supervisor, prosecutors say

A 61-year-old mailman who worked out of Lowell was arrested last week on federal charges alleging he tried to bribe and sell cocaine to a postal supervisor as part of a plot to divert packages containing the drug, according to federal prosecutors and legal filings.
John Noviello, of Nashua, N.H., was arrested May 12 and made an initial appearance that day in US District Court in Boston on charges of bribery of a public official and distribution of cocaine, according to legal filings. He was released on personal recognizance bond, records show.
His lawyer declined to comment.
In a statement, the office of Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said Noviello “was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Lowell” and that he allegedly approached a U.S. Postal supervisor on Feb. 15 of this year, asking for the supervisor’s help in a plot to divert packages suspected of containing cocaine.
Noviello allegedly offered to pay the supervisor $1,750 per kilo of coke successfully obtained from any diverted packages, the statement said. On Feb. 17, Noviello allegedly left $850 in a Dunkin’ bag inside the supervisor’s car in an effort to encourage the boss to join the scheme, according to the statement.
Advertisement
“It is alleged that Noviello, referring to the $850, later commented to the supervisor, ‘that was a nice envelope for starters,’” the statement said. “After contacting authorities, the supervisor conducted a controlled purchase from Noviello during which the defendant allegedly distributed approximately four grams of cocaine for $200.”
It wasn’t immediately clear when Noviello’s next court hearing is. Prosecutors said he could face a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.
“The charge of bribery of a public official provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000,” Rollins’s office said. “The charge of distribution of cocaine provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.”
Advertisement
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.