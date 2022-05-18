Maine man, 18, killed, sister hurt when hole collapses at New Jersey beach

Despite intense rescue efforts by first responders, an 18-year-old Maine man was killed Tuesday when a large hole he dug with his 17-year-old sister on a New Jersey beach collapsed and trapped both of them, officials said.

The incident took place on the barrier island beach in Toms River, N.J., around 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, according to social media postings by the Toms River Police.

“The family was visiting from out of town and spent the afternoon at the beach,” police wrote. “The teens were reportedly digging a large hole when it collapsed and trapped both of them.”