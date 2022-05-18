Malden launches services to ease housing insecurity

Malden recently launched a new municipal office to help city residents who are struggling to find or retain their housing.
The Office of Housing Stability will provide a range of services to renters, homeowners, and landlords aimed at easing housing insecurity in the city.
Among them are rental and mortgage assistance; eviction and foreclosure prevention; legal assistance; landlord-tenant mediation; housing search, and case management.
The office will be operated by the Malden-based nonprofit Housing Families, Inc. and staffed by a supervising attorney/director, two staff attorneys, a paralegal, and a case manager. The program is being funded through part of the money Malden is receiving through the American Rescue Plan signed into law last year by President Biden.
“The pandemic underscored the importance of acting locally to address our nation’s housing crisis,” Mayor Gary Christenson said, calling the new office “a natural evolution” of other initiatives the city has launched since 2020.
