Man indicted on murder charge in fatal stabbing of Fitchburg teenager

A Worcester County grand jury indicted a 22-year-old Fitchburg man on a murder charge Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of a teenager in March, officials said.

Jose Ramos Solis is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Gadiel Maria during an altercation in the area of Spruce and Salem streets in Fitchburg shortly before midnight on March 18, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early’s office said in a statement.

Maria reportedly drove himself to another location and was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The Chief Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and ruled Maria’s death a homicide.