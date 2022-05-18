Man indicted on murder charge in fatal stabbing of Fitchburg teenager

A Worcester County grand jury indicted a 22-year-old Fitchburg man on a murder charge Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of a teenager in March, officials said.
Jose Ramos Solis is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Gadiel Maria during an altercation in the area of Spruce and Salem streets in Fitchburg shortly before midnight on March 18, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early’s office said in a statement.
Maria reportedly drove himself to another location and was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The Chief Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and ruled Maria’s death a homicide.
Solis was previously arraigned in district court on March 23 on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was ordered held without bail. The charge was dismissed when he was arraigned for a second time on April 4 and was charged with murder.
Solis will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date, the statement said.
Maria’s death remains under investigation by Fitchburg police, State Police, and the district attorney’s office.
